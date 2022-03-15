A UNION has today revealed strike dates when its members will take action over the equal pay row.

UNISON trade union members in Glasgow City Council will strike on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, March 30 over equal pay compensation payments.

And the union warned the workers, overwhelmingly women, will then strike again in April if there is no resolution to the dispute.

UNISON is calling out nearly 9,000 members, and with their sister trade union also joining the action, this could see over 12,000 workers out on strike.

It says this is larger than the historic equal pay strike in the city four years ago and will affect home care, cleaning, catering, schools, nurseries, residential homes, homelessness hostels, addiction services and admin functions across the council. Equal pay demos were held earlier this year ahead of strike action

Kath Stirling, UNISON Branch chair, said: "The purpose of the strike action is to force the council to maintain the current arrangements for equal pay compensation payments. These were won after the last strike but the council is moving to tear-up those arrangements. This could see smaller payments for some and others left out completely.

"There is no moral or political justification for such an approach. These are the same women, in the same jobs still being paid under the same discriminatory gender pay scheme. The women and their jobs haven't changed so why should the compensation arrangements. We say no dumping of the 2019 deal. No exclusions."

UNISON said the deal previously agreed saw compensation payments made to March 31 2018 to 14,000 claimants, with the council now saying that another 5,000 new claims will be brought up to that date. But with the new pay and grading scheme not due to be implemented until at least 2024, UNISON says the women are entitled to further pay outs.

Ms Stirling said they have been fighting for equal pay justice for years in the courts, workplaces and streets.

She added: "We have fought previous council administrations and we have fought this one.

We are not going away until the council meets its obligations to women in this city"

On Wednesday, March 30 the strikers will be holding static protests in the council wards of the four party leaders in the City Chambers (SNP, Labour, Tories, Green).

UNISON said members voted 96% for strike action on a 52.5% turnout.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.