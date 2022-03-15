STEVE CLARKE has named his Scotland squad for friendly clashes against Poland and Wales/Austria friendly clashes this month.

Here's your Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, David Marshall

Defenders: Jack Hemdry, Grant Hanley, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong,Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Attackers: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie