STEVE CLARKE has named his Scotland squad for friendly clashes against Poland and Wales/Austria friendly clashes this month.
Here's your Scotland squad:
Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, David Marshall
Defenders: Jack Hemdry, Grant Hanley, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor Kieran Tierney
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong,Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay
Attackers: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie
