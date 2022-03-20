THE Belfast ferry is approaching the mouth of the loch. Soon it will slip past Cairn Point where Loch Ryan lighthouse, built by Alan Stevenson in 1847 and automated since 1964, stands to attention, a white finger pointing to the blue sky.

It’s a clear, cold day, nearly two in the afternoon. Around the headland the port of Cairnryan comes into view. On the ferry passengers get ready to alight and travel north towards Glasgow or south to England. I’m just one of them.

A Saturday in March. Last Saturday in fact. But, really, it could be any Saturday over the last 50 years. For the ferry and for myself.

Loch Ryan is for so many of us the start of Scotland or its ending. The first place we see or the last place we leave in the push and pull of our travels across the North Channel. One end of a liquid highway that connects Scotland and Northern Ireland. The place we come from and the place we live in.

The first ferry terminal opened at Cairnryan in 1973. Before that, Stranraer had been the start and endpoint of journeys for more than 150 years. It had become the official ferry port for Ireland in 1862 and continued to provide a berth for ferries until its terminal closed in 2011 due to the introduction of larger boats which required a deeper berth.

More than eight miles long and some 52ft at its deepest, Loch Ryan is a sea loch that has long been used as a shelter from and gateway to the open sea. During the Second World War Sunderland flying boats were stationed here at RAF Wig Bay on the western shore. So, it’s said, was a certain Tony Hancock in his war service days long before the Astrakhan coat and Homburg hat became shorthand for the greatest of Britain’s postwar comedians.

That word shelter should not be taken lightly. In January 1953, 22 months before the first episode of Hancock’s Half Hour aired on the radio, the Princess Victoria left dock at Stranraer to make the short crossing to Larne at 7.45 in the morning. On leaving Loch Ryan, however, it ran into a gale-force storm that was whipping up 30ft waves. Attempting to return to the safety of the loch, the ferry foundered as the winds continued to rise. An SOS was sent out at 10.32am. Lifeboats were dispatched from Portpatrick and Donaghadee as the ferry was pulled down the North Channel.

Just before 2pm the Princess Louise rolled onto her beam ends and a call to abandon ship was made. But it was too late for most on board; 133 people lost their lives that day.

It’s difficult to imagine that horror when the water is calm and the sun is in the sky as it was last Saturday. I can’t begin to count how many times I’ve made the journey to and from Loch Ryan myself since I was a boy. In the hundreds, I guess. And each time past journeys, past lives swim up to meet me. The ferry is a form of transport, but it’s a form of time travel too.