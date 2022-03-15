FACE coverings will continue to be legally required in Scotland until at least April, amid a surge in the number of people in hospital with the virus.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was "prudent" to mandate mask wearing in settings such as public transport, shops and hospitality given concerns around the rapid spread of the BA.2 sublineage of Omicron.

The legal requirement to wear facemasks was expected to convert to guidance on Monday March 21, but Ms Sturgeon said the government now expects this to happen in early April subject to the Covid situation being reviewed again in two weeks' time.

She said: "Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period.

"I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services.

"However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly."

Some health board areas have more Covid patients in hospital now than at any other point in the pandemic. While many are not in hospital because of the virus, they still require to be isolated

It comes as the latest daily figures show that 1,996 people are in hospital with Covid - up from 868 since mid-February, and nearing the all-time high of 2,053 recorded in January 2021.

