FACE coverings will continue to be legally required in Scotland until at least April, amid a surge in the number of people in hospital with the virus.
Nicola Sturgeon said it was "prudent" to mandate mask wearing in settings such as public transport, shops and hospitality given concerns around the rapid spread of the BA.2 sublineage of Omicron.
The legal requirement to wear facemasks was expected to convert to guidance on Monday March 21, but Ms Sturgeon said the government now expects this to happen in early April subject to the Covid situation being reviewed again in two weeks' time.
She said: "Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period.
"I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services.
"However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly."
It comes as the latest daily figures show that 1,996 people are in hospital with Covid - up from 868 since mid-February, and nearing the all-time high of 2,053 recorded in January 2021.
More to follow
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment