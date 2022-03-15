EDINBURGH centre Chris Dean believes that Friday’s 1872 Cup match could turn out to be a major crowd-pleaser now that his team are playing an attacking style akin to Glasgow’s.

The game at Scotstoun will be the first derby since Mike Blair took over as Edinburgh’s head coach and turned the team’s game plan on its head by encouraging players to take the initiative in attack rather than adhering to a rigid system. Now Dean is hopeful that his team’s more enterprising approach will pay dividends for them in the same way that it has done for the Warriors both on and off the field.

“I admire the way they play and have done over the past five or six years,” he said. “They’re enjoyable to watch and play with a lot of flair and excitement.

“They’ve built up a really good fan base through that style of rugby that we’re now switching to. So hopefully we can follow suit and make our mark that way too, which should lead to a really exciting match.”

Dean, who celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday, has fond memories of the derby from seasons past, especially of the one just before Christmas in 2018 when he scored a last-gasp winner for a 14-man Edinburgh who had not been ahead in the game up until that point. Last season did not produce such happy reminisces, of course, as Glasgow won the trophy, and Dean is sure his squad will do all the can to reclaim it.

“We’re absolutely determined to get it back, for sure,” he insisted. “There will be a lot of guys playing in their first 1872 Cup match this week with a lot of players away with Scotland, so that creates an opportunity for others to get involved.

“We want to bring the trophy back. It’s great to have rivalry in sport and with just two Scottish clubs in the league you want to be the one that brings back the silverware.

“It’s all about that rivalry. With only two pro clubs in Scotland players usually come through the age groups with one or the other to become a Glasgow player or an Edinburgh player. That rivalry adds a wee bit extra spice to the game. In times gone by it’s almost been like a Scotland trial match when all the internationals play in it in its usual slot at Christmas ahead of the Six Nations.”