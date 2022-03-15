HEAD coach Bryan Easson has named three uncapped players in his 35-strong training squad ahead of Scotland kicking off their 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign against reigning champions England at the DAM Health Stadium a week on Saturday.

Heriot’s prop Alison Wilson, Biggar centre Emma Orr and Edinburgh University Meryl Smith now have a chance to push their case for an international debut.

“Alison’s background is in judo and she has competed in that sport at a high level,” explained Easson. “She has a real tough edge about her, and we want to build the prop stocks that we have.

“Emma is a really exciting prospect, she has been involved in the sevens programme and played particularly well for them year, so it is brilliant to bring in another player who can push the experienced midfielders.

“And Meryl’s core skills are very good, she is an excellent kicker as well which will allow us to look at progressing our game over time.

Experienced trio Jodie Rettie, Abi Evans and Hannah Smith have also been recalled after missing Scotland’s win over Colombia last month which earned qualification to October’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“We are going into a new format of event with three games, then a week off, then two games so we need a big squad, and we also want to look at blooding some players ahead of the World Cup,” added Easson.

Scotland squad for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations –

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Lisa Cockburn (Worcester Warriors), Katie Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury), Eva Donaldson (Edinburgh University), Evie Gallagher (Stirling County), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lyndsay O’Donnell (Worcester Warriors), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Alison Wilson (Heriots), Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Anne Young (Edinburgh University).

Backs: Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University), Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Sarah Law (Sale Sharks), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise), Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Orr (Biggar), Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill).