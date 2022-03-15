MATT FAGERSON admits that this has been a disappointing Six Nations campaign for Scotland, but the No 8 insists that things are moving in the right direction under head coach Gregor Townsend as the 2023 World Cup looms over the horizon.

With Townsend claiming he had more strength in depth at his disposal than ever before, his team and its fans started the championship with high hopes of being credible contenders for the title, and the campaign got off to a flyer with an opening weekend win over England at Murrayfield.

However, Scotland failed to build on that result in back-to-back defeats against Wales away and France at home, and while last Saturday’s victory in Rome staved off the threat of a humiliating wooden spoon, the performance left a lot to be desired.

There has been a backlash, with a growing number of supporters frustrated at the constant promises of jam tomorrow, and a trip to Dublin on Saturday to take on championship-chasing Ireland with a point to prove following a sub-par performance against 14-man England last time out is not an easy route to redemption.

“It’s not so much atonement, we’ve come up against some very good teams,” claimed Fagerson, when asked whether the squad feel under pressure to right a few wrongs this weekend.

“We are massively disappointed in the way we didn’t back up our England performance, but watching the games you can see that anyone can beat anyone. England beat Wales and we had a narrow loss to Wales, and in years gone by France have beaten teams and then we’ve gone and beaten them. So, we’re not going to be reading too much into that going into this weekend.

“There is a feeling in the squad that we’ve still got a lot to deliver, so coming together and being tight as a group will be crucial to putting our best foot forward,” he added.

“Obviously, we were hoping to be in a different position, but it is what it is. If you look into the occasion too much it’ll take away from our roles and what we’re going there to do. We need to focus on ourselves and what we can bring, which is our own energy – that’s probably the best way for us to go.

“I know I can sound like a broken record sometimes with this Scotland team but in the last two years especially there have been massive shifts in our defence, and when things click our attack is really good as well. It’s about finding that consistency.

“Things can go wrong in a game but if we can go back to our principles it’s an easy template to fall back on. But I do think we’ve definitely improved and hopefully we can show that again this weekend.”

In the pack, Jamie Ritchie’s energy and leadership has been a big miss since he tore his hamstring against England, and the unavailability of Rory Sutherland, Jamie Bhatti and Oli Kebble has left the Scots so stretched at loose-head prop that 22-year-old novice Murphy Walker – with only three pro games for Glasgow under his belt – has been called into the training squad this week (and he will play on Saturday if anything untoward happens to either of Pierre Schoeman or Allan Dell during training this week).

Second-rows Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings have also had injury issues which have limited their involvement in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Cam Redpath’s rotten luck with injury has deprived the Scots of a second ballplayer in midfield, and suspension has claimed Duhan van der Merwe, their hard-running Lions winger who has a record of 10 tries scored in 16 Test matches played so far.

None of that is ideal, but it is the sort of absentee list any team with serious aspirations of being a top half of the table side needs to be ready to cope with.

The reality is that Scotland’s reliance on sparks of inspiration from Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg has made them vulnerable if either of those players experience a dip in form or marked out of the game, as has been the case in this championship.

“We know it is going to be a huge challenge against Ireland this weekend,” added Fagerson. “They’re playing for the championship and will want to put their best foot forward at home. So, focussing on what we do well and coming together as a tight group will be really crucial this weekend.”

“We’re definitely growing as a team,” he insisted. “Our DNA is there and as a group we’re quite cohesive at the minute. Barring results, some of the stuff we’re putting on the pitch is really, really good.”

Unfortunately for Fagerson and his team, they are in a results-based business, and patience is running out.