A major fire has broken out near Aberdeenshire hotel this morning.
Six fire engines have been tackling the blaze at a shed by Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar since 7.30am.
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie thanked the emergency services for their response.
He said: "Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected."
There are no details on casualties at this time.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.
“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.
“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.