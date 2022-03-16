A major fire has broken out near Aberdeenshire hotel this morning. 

Six fire engines have been tackling the blaze at a shed by Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar since 7.30am. 

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie thanked the emergency services for their response. 

He said: "Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot  and @Scotambservice  who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected."

There are no details on casualties at this time. 

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”