A major fire has spread to an Aberdeenshire hotel after breaking out in a nearby shed on Wednesday morning.

Six fire engines had been called to tackle the blaze at Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar since 7.30am.

Occupants of the hotel were evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is understood to have spread from a shed on Glenshee Road nearby the hotel.

Onlookers said it appeared as if the roof of the building had collapsed, with flames seen throughout the hotel.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

The A93 Glenshee Road has been closed at Braemar and local diversions are in place, Police Scotland confirmed.

A statement added: “Emergency services are in attendance following a fire at a hotel on Glenshee Road in Braemar which was reported around 7.50am on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022.

“The occupants of the hotel have been evacuated and no-one has been injured.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie thanked the emergency services for their response.

He said: "Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected."