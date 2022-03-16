More than 120,000 people and organisations have voiced an interest in providing a home for Ukrainian refugees, according to the latest Government figures.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched on Monday after intense criticism of the UK Government's response to the refugee crisis.
Through the scheme volunteers willing to open their homes will be able to house people fleeing Ukraine for a minimum period of six months.
It will enable Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to enter the country.
The latest figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 122,305 individuals and organisations expressed interest in the
