John Lewis has said there are no plans to incorporate Waitrose into the Glasgow city centre store as part of an £825million re-development of Buchanan Galleries.

According to a source the company is said to have discussed the feasibility of adding a supermarket to the basement floor but the plan was abandoned due to logistical challenges.

It was said to be part of the brand's future plans amid proposals to demolish Buchanan Galleries.

The company was also said to be considering leasing out one floor.

However, a spokeswoman for the John Lewis Partnership, which owns Waitrose, said there were no plans "at this time" for either proposal.

Waitrose already operates three Scottish stores in Glasgow's west end, Milngavie and Newton Mearns.

She said staff would be updated on their future of the store following upcoming discussions with Land Securities.

She added: "Investment for Buchanan Galleries has been long-awaited and we are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Land Securities to help shape their plans for the shopping centre."

The developer, Landsec, the owner of Buchanan Galleries, is in talks with the council for a huge redevelopment of the Galleries.

The proposal is to “replace” the shopping mall with a multi-purpose shopping, residential and office quarter.

It would see new public squares created, new streets with street-level entry to shops and Buchanan Street opened up through to Killermont Street and Buchanan Bus Station.

The Royal Concert Hall would not be affected by any plan.

It will also see work to cover the railway at Queen Street Station beside the current car park and include Dundas Street.

Work could start next year on a 10-year project, which is still at a concept stage, which would be the most significant development in the city centre since Buchanan Galleries was opened in 1999.

The idea is to create a plan that responds to the climate emergency and addresses the changing shopping habits exacerbated by the pandemic.

The news came after it was revealled that Marks & Spencer is to move out of its Sauchiehall Street store after almost 100 years.