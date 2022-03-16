Three men have died after a car crash in Dumfries.
The two-vehicle crash involving a Honda Civic and Honda CRV took place just after midnight on Wednesday on the A711.
Three men in the Honda Civic sadly died at the scene, but its driver was taken to hospital along with three men in the Honda CRV.
The four men are receiving treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, with medical staff describing the condition of two of them as life threatening
It is understood the road remains closed as officers conduct an investigation into the fatal crash.
Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: “This tragic incident is extremely upsetting for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family of those who have died.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we will do all we can to establish the full circumstances that led up to the crash.
"I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist us, to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0059 of Wednesday, 16 March 2022."
