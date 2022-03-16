Almost 11,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in less than 24 hours.
Scotland has recorded 31 coronavirus deaths and 10,710 new cases, according to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.
However, the data does not cover any cases recorded after 8pm on Tuesday.
The figure comes amid a spike in cases seen across Scotland due to the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.
Cases are expected to peak over the next fortnight according to a virologist.
Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with the virus has hit 1,999, with 32 patients receiving intensive care.
Vaccination data had not been updated on Wednesday due to a technical issue at Public Health Scotland.
The latest data from Tuesday shows that 4,441,175 had their first does of the vaccine and 4,171,128 had their second jab. A total of 3,468,504 received their booster shot.
