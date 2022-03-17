THE situation in our universities is very worrying. No-platforming, disinviting invited speakers, trigger warnings, safe areas, and all the other trappings of wokeism surely miss the whole point of what a university is.

Freedom of speech, dialogue and debate is surely the raison d'être of a university. Following the Nadhim Zahawi threat to ‘‘crack down hard’’ on pro-Kremlin views in higher education, the Scottish Government has been urged to do more to stop university lecturers sharing “pro-Putin propaganda’’ ("Ministers urged to act over pro-Putin uni ‘spin’", The Herald, March 16). As so often in these situations, JS Mill said it all: ‘‘The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is that it is robbing the human race; posterity as well as the existing generation; those who dissent from the opinion, still more than those who hold it. If the opinion is right, they are deprived of the opportunity of exchanging error for truth: if wrong, they lose what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.’’

It is clearly too late to promote such notions in our universities; the remedy must begin in our schools. Every school should have a debating society, and every pupil should be a member and be given the tools and encouraged to develop and use their critical thinking skills to take part.

Doug Clark, Currie.

DOUBLE STANDARDS ON FOOTBALL PROTESTS

WE all stand appalled at the attack on Ukraine and the dreadful impact this is having on the Ukrainian people.

As a football supporter, seeing the many gestures, symbols and Ukraine flags of support flying in stadia across the UK has demonstrated the capacity of fans to come together to call out injustice and stand against oppression (with the noted exceptions of Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park).

It is welcome that footballing authorities have not imposed fines and sanctions on clubs for allowing this to happen.

Why then have Scotland and some of its clubs been fined and sanctioned for flying flags of support for Palestinians who are continuing to endure military invasion and occupation? Does their resistance somehow disqualify them from offering support. What does that mean for future Ukrainian resistance?

Shrugging our shoulders at one breach of international law provides cover for other such breaches. Using football sanctions to enable "sportswashing" isn’t just about oligarchs and oil sheiks.

Give the fines imposed on Scotland and its clubs to support those oppressed by war and invasion and stop the fines in future.

John Davidson, Carnoustie.

PLAYING DUMB WITH SMART METERS

THE back page of the Business section is of more than passing interest for me today as it mentions my energy supplier, Shell Energy and my smart meter provider, Smart Metering Systems (“Smart meter firm grows profits by 20% amid energy crisis in UK”, The Herald, March 16). I had more than five years' good experience with a former energy supplier who gave me a smart meter discounted rate because they didn't need to read the meters and I was provided with an In House Display (IHD) which allowed me to understand where and when energy was being used.

Unfortunately, that provider was bought over by Shell Energy (long before any hint of energy crisis) and after a bit, the gas consumption logging function on the IHD stopped working. To cut a long story short, following the installation of second-generation smart meters and a new IHD, the IHD is still blank and "waiting for information". Smart Metering Systems assures me there's nothing wrong at my end but "the system" is not receiving information from the supplier. There's not a lot of incentive for Shell Energy to fix this, as it continues to get "smart" readings and is issuing bills. So it gave me £10 off my bill and advice like the proverbial "switch it off for 48 hours" or "you might need new meters". Communication with the provider is not at all "smart".

I suspect I am not the only energy user with similar problems and even if fixed, it doesn't look like the new IHDs are going to give me the same quality of information as I used to receive. Whether it's because the national "system" is not working properly or the people at Shell Energy who are answering my complaints don't understand how it works, I don't know. However, Shell Energy is already at second from bottom on Which? Magazine's customer score table and might get the wooden spoon in the next issue.

Thomas GF Gray, Lenzie.

FACULTY HEADS A FALSE ECONOMY

I HAVE to agree with Eric Melvin (Letters, March 15), who stated that the creation of secondary school faculty heads was triggered by the need to save money. It was certainly not a proposition founded upon educational grounds.

It meant that the head of faculty was responsible for a subject grouping in some of which that head had no real expertise, whereas the old subject principal was on top of the game with direct expertise in the areas under the subject principal's control.

Money and the saving thereof was at the root of that innovation and it has impaired the proficiency of the person at the top along with the performance of the members of the faculty who do not feel that they have any significant part to play in that cobbling together of disparate disciplines.

Throwing the baby out with the bathwater is characteristic of many educational reforms when politicians interfere in the running of the education system.

We would not go about building houses in the way that we go about educating our youngsters. Unless the foundations are laid properly, there can be no satisfactory outcome in either case.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

GAMBLING WITH THE LOTTERY

CAMELOT has lost the franchise for the National Lottery from 2024. While I don’t necessarily approve of Camelot, I am concerned that the franchise for the lottery is being given to Allwyn, the UK subsidiary of Sazka. Sazka is owned by the Czech oil and gas tycoon Karl Komarek. This is somewhat akin to giving the lottery to an oligarch to run. The mind boggles and surely we must take heed of current events.

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.