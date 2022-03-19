Gaucho, Glasgow
Gaucho Glasgow, the first restaurant in Scotland to offer entirely carbon-neutral beef, opened earlier this month on West Nile Street.
They’ve now also introduced their ‘Sunday Sessions’ – a bottomless Roast offering. Each week from 12pm until 3pm they will be providing guests with a bottomless roast menu, priced at £32.50 per person, showcasing a range of weekly alternating meat options, dependent on the highest quality meats from suppliers.
IG: @glasgowgaucho
The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
The Seafood Restaurant recently began a new chapter, bringing a modern new dining look to the historical town. Their stunning new look offers a luxurious space to relax and unwind with a truly immersive dining experience offering 360-degree views of Scotland's dramatic North Sea. Their spacious semi-private dining can host groups of up to 14 and is the ideal setting to dine to enjoy favourites from their coastal inspired menu.
IG: @theseafoodsta
Roberta's Glasgow
From pizza spinning and cocktail slinging, to tune dropping and spoon licking, Roberta's opened in Glasgow last September. The stunning venue manages to feel very intimate, spread across the bar, main dining room and private dining that seats 16 guests. Far from your typical ristorante, Roberta's Glasgow confidently takes unfussy, authentic Italian cooking and brings it to life and the perfect city centre location to throw a group party or celebration!
IG: @robertasglasgow
Cheval The Edinburgh Grand
One of my favourite venues in the capital. Not only does it offer guests luxury accommodation in the heart of the city, it also presents some versatile spaces perfect for hosting private parties, events and special gatherings. The Directors’ Suite is all about period features: original fireplaces, fold accent wood panelling and the contemporary detailing add to the gentrified and romantic atmosphere. This unique space accommodates 12 for a private dinner, or 30 for a standing reception - get the party started!
IG: @chevaltheedinburghgrand
PHIL MACHUGH
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.