Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a former hospital building.
Four fire engines went to the scene at the derelict Royal Alexandra Infirmary annexe in Calside, Paisley, when the alarm was raised just before 8pm on Wednesday.
The site has lain empty for a number of years.
One appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire in Paisley tonight at Neilston Rd. Hope no one hurt. pic.twitter.com/X4u8XaYz7c— Andrew Johnston 💙 (@65Johnston) March 16, 2022
Massive fire on the old Royal Alexandria hospital in paisley 😮 pic.twitter.com/jQE2ZpjjB8— lee ツ (@leeegray) March 16, 2022
There were no reports of any casualties.
Residents have taken to social media to share their images.
