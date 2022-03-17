A Scot fighting the Russian invasion with troops in Ukraine has revealed the horrors seen on the streets of Kyiv.

Garage owner and untrained fighter Adam Ennis,35, from Biggar has joined an international platoon consisting of 50 men fighting off Russian forces, the Daily Record reports.

Mr Ennis said the fighters are taking "each day as it comes" as the invading forces get closer to Kyiv each day.

The 35-year-old was trained at the Yavoriv base before being sent to the capital. The base, located north-west of Lviv, had been hit in Russian airstrikes on Sunday.

The man spoke about seeing a soldier hit by a shell in an incident "appalling to think about".

He told the Daily Record: "We’re constantly aware of the shelling but we know that buildings around us are likely to be shaking in the next few days, so we are preparing for that as best we can.

“Our platoon witnessed a Ukrainian soldier being hit by a shell and he simply vanished without trace. It appeared he was vaporised, just wasn’t there any more.

“It’s appalling to think about and even worse to witness it.”

Mr Ennis voiced concerns that the Russian attempt to take Ukrainian's capital may come down to a "heavy barrage" on Kyiv.

He added that such an attack "could be endless" and labelled the possible destruction of the capital "disgraceful".

"I am fearful that the Russians won’t have the courage to take on the Ukraine forces on the city streets, as they will never win that way.

“The Russians have had massive problems in relatively small places like Kherson and Mariupol but what they will face in Kyiv is another thing altogether.”

Meanwhile, the city of Mariupol was at centre of a Russian airstrike that ripped apart a theatre where hundreds of people had been living, according to officials.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “self-purification” to rid his country of anyone who questions his invasion.

The bombardment of the theatre, which had become a makeshift shelter as combat tore across the port city over the past three weeks and made thousands homeless, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate word on how many people were killed or injured.

The garage owner is not the only Scot to have travelled to support Ukrainian forces in the fight.

Upward of 100 people had signed up to fight in the conflict by the start of this month.

The 35-year-old from Biggar revealed he met one man from Glasgow when he was stationed near Lviv.

“I heard his accent and we had a chat because there weren’t many Scots there and the accent stands out like a sore thumb.

“He was moved out to Kyiv the day before me, so I know he wasn’t killed in the attack the other day.”