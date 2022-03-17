Users across the UK have been reporting issues accessing Twitter on Thursday morning.
According to Down Detector, issues on the social media platform started after 8am.
Most reported problems are to do with accessing the Twitter website accounting for 56% of reported issues.
Meanwhile, only 33% of reports state issues with the app.
