Rae-Yen Song

19-20 March. Free but booking required. Dundee Contemporary Arts Gallery 2, 152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY.

This exhibition at Dundee Contemporary Arts displays a new body of work by Glasgow-based artist Rae-Yen Song. The works range from sculptures to textiles as well as sound and moving image installations. The exhibition gives viewers a glimpse into an alternate dimension shaped by ancestral logic as well as imagined futures of Song’s family. The Glasgow School of Art graduate uses lived experience as a starting point, creating a sense of self using myth and fantasy, rejecting Western narratives in favour of experimental forms. The works come together to create a space that feels like it is from an uncertain point in time and space, floating somewhere between history, memory and imagination.

https://www.dca.org.uk

Colin Robertson

19-28 March. Free. Aberfeldy Gallery, 9 Kenmore Street, Aberfeldy, Perthshire, PH15 2BL.

Aberfeldy Gallery is displaying the latest work from Colin Robertson, right. Robertson studied painting and drawing in Edinburgh and has been working as a landscape artist since then. Most of his work reflects the sense of calm he finds in the quiet of wilderness landscapes and observing the weather and diversity it brings.

https://aberfeldygallery.co.uk/

Treasures of the National Library of Scotland

25 March. Free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1

This new, permanent display features objects from the National Library’s collection. It includes early printed books, video installations, maps and medieval manuscripts as well as passports and letters. The display will change to feature new treasures, providing valuable insights into history, culture, people and Scotland’s place in the world.

https://www.nls.uk/

The Garden – Claire Harkess

19-26 March. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

This latest exhibition, main image, from Claire Harkess features an exploration of her surroundings in Perth. The artist has captured the things she encountered on her travels, birds, squirrels and other wildlife as well as bringing the flora to the foreground of her work.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Modern Heroine - Dorothy Hogg

19-26 March. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of Dorothy Hogg. Her work is recognised internationally, both as an artist jeweller and as an educator following her role as head of Edinburgh College of Art’s Jewellery and Silversmithing department for over 20 years.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Heroines of Scottish Painting

19-26 March. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The Scottish Gallery has put together a striking, focused exhibition from some of their heroines of Scottish painting. The gallery has played a large part in championing and exhibiting female painters. Some of the artists include Anne Redpath, below, Joan Eardley, Victoria Crowe and many others.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

In Miniature - Yuta Segawa

19-26 March. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

In Miniature is Yuta Segawa’s second exhibition at The Scottish Gallery. Segawa lives and works in London, specialising in making miniature pots all thrown individually by hand. This exhibition will debut new forms and glazes including a series in silver, pewter and gold.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk

Counted – Scotland’s Census

19 March – 25 September. Free (booking recommended). Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

This exhibition is about celebrating who we are in the year of Scotland’s census. Inspired by the questions asked in the census, the exhibition explores the complex notion of identity and how it is shaped by occupation, health, ethnicity,

https://www.nationalgalleries.org

You are Here

19 March 2022-January 2023. Free (booking recommended). Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.

This display runs throughout 2022 to celebrate the ongoing collaborative projects between the National Galleries of Scotland and its partner organisations across the country. It explores the various ways people can engage with art to benefit their health and wellbeing as well as people’s sense of identity and belonging.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org

AfroScots: Revisiting the Work of Black Artists in Scotland

19 March-3 July. Entry Free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

This exhibition brings together new acquisitions, as well as existing works, from Glasgow Museums’ collection that reflect complex dialogues around race, Empire and independence. The exhibition is in collaboration with curatorial duo Mother Tongue, drawing upon their research collating a chronology of Black artists living, studying, working and exhibiting in Scotland.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk

