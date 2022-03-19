With the beautiful sounds, smells, and colours of spring blossoming through, now is a great time to plan a staycation in Scotland. An extraordinary landscape of mountains, lochs, and wild coastline; experience the outdoors in all its glory. Struggling for inspiration? Here are some of our favourite OS Pathfinder walks to enjoy.

1. Iona

Lock na Keal, Mull: 8.5 miles

A wonderful walk with compelling scenery and beautiful beaches. Get a sense of the island’s isolation and peace, its rich historical significance and fascinating collection of religious buildings. Easily divisible into two separate walks, the full route explores a large portion of Iona, touching on all four sides of the island’s coastline. Fairly flat, this is a relatively easy walk with many surfaced paths.

OS Pathfinder Guide: Oban,

Mull and Kintyre

OS Explorer: 373

2. North Beach, Iona

Lochgoilhead and Donich Water – Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park: 2.5 miles

Lochgoilhead is a magically tranquil spot, tucked at the head of a long, graceful sea loch, seemingly remote in its stunning setting beneath the high mountains of the Arrochar Alps. This wonderful short walk climbs to a wooded spot in Gleann Donich Forest, before heading down past a pretty rock pool surrounded by lively waterfalls, towards splendid views across Loch Goil and the surrounding mountains.

OS Pathfinder Guide: Loch Lomond, the Trossachs and Stirling

OS Explorer: OL37

3. The Lily Loch and Loch an Eilein

From Inverdruie – Cairngorms: 6 miles

Lochan Mor is one of the scenic gems of the Cairngorms. Known as the Lily Loch by locals, it forms an enchanting setting in summer, with its abundance of water lilies, pine-fringed shore, and backdrop of mountains in the distance. This walk makes a pleasant evening stroll (though you may likely need anti-midge precautions) and is a simple circuit with no taxing gradients.

OS Pathfinder Guide: Cairngorms

OS Explorer: OL57

4. Lochnagar and Loch Muick

Deeside and Lochnagar: 14 miles

For those looking for a challenge, this full-day walking bonanza is a demanding undertaking in terms of both distance and ascent, and should only be attempted in favourable weather but, on the best of days, the walking memories made here will be treasured for a lifetime.

Lochnagar is a monarch among mountains, and the view from the summit (a clear day is essential) takes in the grandest of all corries.

OS Pathfinder Guide: Cairngorms

OS Explorer: OL57

5. Lock Muick – Deeside and Lochnagar

Pap of Glencoe – Ben Nevis and Glen Coe: 5.25miles

The Pap of Glencoe is a fine summit, and one of the great landmark peaks in Glen Coe, with far-reaching, all round views.

From Glencoe village, the walk sets out along the old Glen Coe road for about a mile before the uphill work, initially relatively modest, begins.

At the steep and rocky top, there are magnificent views up Glen Coe, and a sweeping panorama view over Loch Leven.

OS Pathfinder Guide: Fort William and Glen Coe OS Explorer: 384

With spring now here, there’s no better time to explore these great staycation locations. Discover similar walks in OS Pathfinder Guides and 100 Outstanding British Walks, or go on longer hikes with Epic British Walks. Alternatively, use OS paper maps to plan your own walks and find points of interest.

OS Pathfinder Guides are your definitive pocket book companion to the highways, byways, hills, moors, and coastlines of Great Britain. With up to 28 walks per title, each route is graded by difficulty and includes essential information about what to expect along the way.

