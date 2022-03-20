Geilston Garden

Main Road

Cardross G82 5HB

Why Should We Visit?

Spread across 10 acres on the Helensburgh side of Cardross is one of the National Trust for Scotland’s smaller gardens. It may not have an imposing castle or a famous reputation, but Geilston has got charm aplenty.

It is reached along a tree-lined avenue, not far from the River Clyde, and it enjoys a favourable climate, although it can be exposed at times.

It is a relaxed place to spend an afternoon and tucked away amongst the gardens and woodland are a few secrets that give it added appeal to visitors when they discover them.

Story of the Garden

Geilston House was built in 1766 and the decorative walled garden that encloses the north side of the house was added in 1797. Not long after this a Wellingtonia was planted and this tree has come to be the dominant feature of this space.

The early-flowering rose, Rosa ‘Canary Bird’ grows around the walls and this can open as early as March.

In summer, a 40m long border is filled with colourful perennials and elsewhere in the garden there are grasses and late-flowering prairie plants that keep the gardens interesting until autumn.

Highlight

Geilston’s productive vegetable garden sits a short distance from the house, adjacent to the stable block, and in summer produce from here is sold to visitors.

Growing here are a good range of garden vegetables and many different varieties of rhubarb. In April work begins in earnest on sowing seeds and preparing for this year’s harvest. The vegetable garden is surrounded by a beech hedge, which gives it shelter, and in the centre is a large dipping pond where the gardeners would once have obtained water for crops and animals.

Don’t Miss

Tucked away amongst the gardens and woodland at Geilston are a cherub bird bath and a unique red sandstone marriage well, that dates from 1863.

The woodlands are filled with flowering shrubs and in late spring the scent of azaleas and rhododendrons fills the air.

Anything Else To Look Out For

A rustic play area provides fun for young visitors and the restored glasshouses within the walled garden are a fine example of the work of Mackenzie & Moncur, the Edinburgh-based company which, in the 19th century established a reputation for building exceptional greenhouses for many of Scotland’s great houses.

Best Time To Visit

In spring the meadows around Geilston are carpeted in wood anemones and bluebells and a window within the 230-year-old potting shed opens onto a secret glade, watered by the Geilston Burn and filled with wildflowers. It is one of the most evocative features of any garden in Scotland and helps to make this garden a favourite with everyone who discovers it.

Any Recommendations In The Area?

Carman Hill, which lies behind Cardross, offers a great vantage point with views north towards Ben Lomond and south over the River Clyde. On its southern flank are the remains of an Iron Age hill fort and the beech woods on the lower slopes are thick with bluebells.

Directions

Geilston sits off the A814 just beyond Cardross.

Details

Cardross reopens for the season on Monday, 28 March.

£8/£6

01389 849187

Geilston garden@nts.org.uk www.nts.org

