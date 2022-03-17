Scotland's mountains are "still in winter conditions", a mountain rescue coordinator warned after seven people have died in the hills in the past month.

Police Scotland's mountain rescue coordinator, Inspector Matt Smith, told STV this is a "crucial time of year" for crews.

A massive rescue operation took place just last week after a group of 24 people for into difficulty on Ben Nevis.

Sadly, 28-year-old Samuel Crawford died after falling 300 metres from Scotland's highest mountain.

This weekend the body of missing hillwalker Neil Gillingham was found on Stob Coire Sgreamhach.

Police issued a stark warning to hillwalkers after multiple deaths in mountains across Scotland.

Inspector Smith warned that the weather in the car park rarely gives an indication of the conditions at the summit.

Periods of better weather and longer daylight hours often see more people heading towards the country's hills, but may not have the equipment needed.

The mountain rescue coordinator emphasised that hillwalkers need to be able to use crampons and ice.

Mr Smith told STV: "Mountain goers need to be aware and properly plan ahead – carry appropriate equipment, make good decisions… and never be afraid to adapt or turn back.

“People are very welcome to go and enjoy Scottish outdoor space and they absolutely should, but there needs to be an understanding that the mountains are very dangerous places that require some pre-planning.

“The teams have experienced a very busy time, particularly the teams of Lochaber and Glencoe, who have done an incredible job."

Mountain rescue teams are also expecting a busy summer after 2021 was their busiest year on record.

The vast majority of Scotland's 28 volunteer mountain rescue teams are part of the Scottish Mountain Rescue charity.

They carried out more than 900 rescues last year.

Vice-chairman Kev Mitchell and member of the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team said a higher number of hillwalkers in the summer often sees more accidents.

"They can be really well prepared, and still have an accident. We’re here to rescue, not here to judge," he said.

Mr Mitchell urged hillwalkers who find themselves in an emergency in the mountains to call 999 and ask for the police, then mountain rescue.