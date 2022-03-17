P&O Ferries have cancelled all services as scores of drivers were 'turned away' at its major Scottish port amidst concerns it has in financial difficulty.

A number of motorists are said to have been refused entry to Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday morning.

P&O, which made a £63m after tax profit in 2020 said they were not going into liquidation.

All vessels have been told to “discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions”.

The company, which operates the route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, said it would be unable to run services for “the next few hours”.

Cujstomers have been told that they should arrive at the port as booked and that they would arrange to get them away on an "alternative carrier as quickly as possible".

P&O Ferries has suspended all sailings on Thursday ahead of a “major announcement”.

All vessels have been told to “discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions”.

The company, which operates the route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, said it would be unable to run services for “the next few hours”.

A statement which appears to be from the ferry operator shared by a Labour MP said it “will be making a major announcement today”.

This will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”, it read.

A spokesperson denied the company was going into liquidation.

Advertisement

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

RMT, the union, has demanded protection for UK seafarer jobs amid speculation that “hundreds of are to be sacked and replaced with foreign labour”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.

“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the secretary of state intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”

A statement released on social media by P&O Ferries at 7.39am on Thursday said it “will be making a major announcement today”.

This will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”, it read.

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

Cross-Channel ferry passengers and truck drivers were expected to be diverted to DFDS or Eurotunnel services.

A P&O source said: "P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation. We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement.

"Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

The company, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

It operates these four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.