More than 27,000 doses of the covid vaccine were thrown away in February, new figures revealed.
Some 13 per cent of doses given were wasted, compared to an average of 1.5 per cent from September to January.
The majority of wasted doses – around 21,000 – were due to vaccines reaching their expiry date, according to a new report from Public Health Scotland.
Some wastage of vaccine doses is expected, but this is usually due to unused stock left over at the end of shifts.
When drawing up plans for the vaccination programme in 2021, the Scottish Government allowed for an upper limit of five per cent wastage.
But rates have largely remained well below this.
A total of 184,495 vaccine doses were administered in February, much fewer than in previous months during which the booster programme had been more active.
A total of 471,925 doses were given in January, while over a million were administered in each of November and December.
The Scottish Government is currently offering a second booster dose to those most vulnerable.
This includes over 75s, those living in care homes for older adults, and adults and teenagers who are immunosuppressed.
