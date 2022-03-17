New Glasgow local transport stations where residents can rent a car, bike, e-scooter or catch a bus or train could be coming to the city.



Glasgow’s huge transport strategy, which was approved last week, said the council will look at the potential of introducing the mobility hubs to the city.

They aim to provide other easy travel choices for residents instead of them jumping into their own cars.

Read more: Glasgow workplace parking fees could bring in £30million

The local community spaces could also offer access to taxis and electric vehicle chargers and link up to cycle paths. Leasing an electric scooter is also a possibility if they become legal in Scotland with rental trials running in London already.

Germany and Austria are home to mobility hubs and West Lothian has seen Scotland’s first installation at Calderwood village.

Creating rent a car and e scooter hubs could be a way to get people out of their own cars

The council’s transport strategy policy framework said: “Mobility Hubs provide significant opportunities for modal shift in the city. They are defined as “highly visible, safe and accessible spaces where public, shared and active travel modes are colocated alongside improvements to public realm and where relevant provide enhanced community facilities.”

Read more: Ukraine crisis: Glasgow aid charity rescues 2000 refugees

It added: “They could be in a local community space and offer information on sustainable travel, access to bike and car club hire, access to a taxi rank and ideally provide links to a local public transport interchange point. They could even offer a space to charge an electric vehicle, as well as place to pick up a local parcel – and ideally the chance to access local community services and facilities as well as spend time browsing local businesses.”

The Scottish Government has identified the idea as a strategic priority. The mobility hubs are considered as a way to encourage 20 minute neighbourhoods where residents can get their daily requirements in their own local areas. Glasgow is rolling out liveable neighbourhood plans throughout suburbs with the aim of making sure residents can get the services they need within 20 minutes by active travel or public transport.

An action contained in the transport strategy said the council intends to “carry out a feasibility study on the potential for mobility hubs in Glasgow subject to external funding by end 2023.”