A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Glasgow Central Station in the early hours of Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the main station around 4.45am after the man sustained head and face injuries.
His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.
READ MORE: P&O cancels Scots services as it fires 800 staff and are 'replaced by foreign labour'
A police cordon that had been put in place has since been removed.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Glasgow Central railway station at 4.45am this morning (March 18) following reports of a serious assault.
He added: "A police cordon was in place while officers attended, however, the station’s concourse has now been reopened."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.