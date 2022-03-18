A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Glasgow Central Station in the early hours of Friday morning. 

Emergency services were called to the main station around 4.45am after the man sustained head and face injuries. 

His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

READ MORE: P&O cancels Scots services as it fires 800 staff and are 'replaced by foreign labour'

A police cordon that had been put in place has since been removed.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Glasgow Central railway station at 4.45am this morning (March 18) following reports of a serious assault.

He added: "A police cordon was in place while officers attended, however, the station’s concourse has now been reopened."