All remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.

As of 4am, passenger locator forms have been scrapped and unvaccinated travellers will no longer need to take coronavirus tests.

Travel bosses described the lifting to the rules as a "game-changer".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said lifting the requirements would allow “greater freedom in time for Easter” to go abroad.

Aviation minister Robert Courts said: “Everything we have worked for – every jab, every test, and the sacrifices made by the whole country means that finally, nearly two years on, we can all travel without bureaucratic restrictions.”

He added that he “hope(d) to never see a day” where the restrictions were reintroduced.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Top hotspots as cases rise across country

Derek Jones, chief executive of tourism company Kuoni, said bookings had surged in recent months.

“The removal of all travel restrictions is the final game-changer – people can now go on holiday or visit family and friends overseas without all of the stress that comes with testing before they return home,” he said.

“Travel has been in turmoil for two years but now it’s back.”

Mr Jones branded passenger locator forms used to track people after outbreaks of the virus, which are among the measures to axed on Friday, “unpopular and ineffective”.

However, UK travellers will still need follow the guidance of countries they are visiting - with many still requiring a negative test before or after arrival.

The change to the travel rules comes two years after they were first put in place in March 2020.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government would continue to monitor potential new variants but that the final restrictions could now be lifted due to the success of the vaccination programme.

The move comes as coronavirus infections are rising in all four UK nations for the first time