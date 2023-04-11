This is where CBD capsules (aka CBD tablets) come in as a great and more convenient option for those who are looking to take their CBD without the hassle of CBD oil droppers or the added sugars and sweeteners often found in CBD edibles.

What are CBD Capsules?

There are many forms of CBD products. All are made from cannabis oil extracted from hemp plants. They include broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolate formulas - all with different effects.

CBD capsules are typically softgels that contain these proprietary CBD oil formulas. By filling a softgel capsule with a concentrated dose of CBD (cannabidiol) and carrier oil (hemp seed oil), users can get an accurate dose of CBD without the stronger earthy taste or messy hassle that often comes with using CBD oil tinctures.

Unlike sublingual drops that absorb into the bloodstream through the pores underneath the tongue, CBD capsules are designed to be swallowed and digested in a similar manner as ingesting fish oil or another type of pill.

While this may increase the time it takes to notice results, it also provides a far more convenient and accurate way to get a daily dose of CBD.

Our four Best CBD Capsules in the UK for 2023

1. Blessed CBD

Boasting thousands of five-star customer reviews, the award-winning Blessed CBD is one of the UK's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality CBD capsules on the market.

A family-run business focused on the wellbeing of people through natural remedies; Blessed CBD seeks to provide quality supplements that are safe and effective.

Focusing on the manufacturing process from seed to final product, their dedication to cultivating hemp plants using supercritical CO2 extraction methods ensures a superior end-product with maximum potency.

When it comes to getting a pure and potent dose of CBD to meet your specific health and wellness needs, look no further than Blessed CBD softgel capsules - voted the “best CBD capsules UK” by the Observer and other national titles.

Formulated with a CBD isolate blended with coconut oil and various other natural ingredients, these capsules provide a fast-acting and long-lasting solution to help you feel your best.

In addition to being non-GMO and vegan-friendly, these capsules are also gluten-free, making them ideal for most dietary restrictions and lifestyles.

Available in a bottle of 30 capsules, each containing 30mg of CBD of the company's unique lab-grade CBD formula that is THC-free and sourced from organically grown hemp that is pesticide-free, Blessed CBD capsules are the perfect way to get the health benefits of CBD without the hassle, mess, or earthy taste that comes using CBD oil drops or tinctures.

Learn more at: blessedcbd.co.uk/cbd-capsules/

2. Vibes CBD

Newer to the CBD industry and UK market, Vibes CBD has quickly made a name for itself by providing UK customers with the highest-quality CBD products.

With the company's mission to bring quality cannabis-based supplements that are safe and effective, Vibes CBD is dedicated to providing customers with superior products that don't harm the environment and leave little to no carbon footprint.

Using organic, pesticide-free hemp plants grown in countries around the globe, Vibes CBD is committed to providing consumers with premium CBD isolate and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil that exceeds industry standards.

If you are looking for a way to combine the benefits of premium CBD with the essential vitamins needed to ensure healthy living, look no further than Vibes CBD softgel capsules.

Formulated with a CBD isolate blended with organic hemp seed oil and Vitamin D3, these capsules are the perfect way to get a balanced dose of CBD and other vital nutrients.

Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free certified, these capsules provide 20mg of CBD per serving in each 30 count bottle. Third-party lab reports on the complete makeup of Vibes CBD softgel capsules can be found on their website.

Learn more at: vibescbd.co.uk/product/1200mg-cbd-capsules/

3. Love CBD

Pioneers in the CBD industry long before the UK governments had clearly defined CBD regulations, Love CBD has been a trusted source of the nation's more than five million cannabidiol consumers.

With third-party lab reports on their products and full transparency of sourcing and production methods, Love CBD is committed to working with organic hemp farmers specializing in eco-friendly practices that don't harm the environment.

Love CBD products are formulated with a blend of cannabinoids (CBDA and CBG), essential oils, and other natural ingredients to provide premium quality hemp oil that is great tasting and easy to take.

Love CBD Entourage Capsules are specially formulated to induce the Entourage Effect. This effect results from the synergy created by the combination of multiple cannabinoids (full-spectrum CBD), terpenes, and essential oils working together to provide enhanced benefits to the body's endocannabinoid system.

Created with a simple formula of a hemp-derived cannabis extract, terpenes, coconut oil, and Arabic Gum, Love CBD Entourage capsules are suitable for vegetarians, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Available in 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg strengths, customers have a choice of 30 and 60 count bottles to select from. Each capsule is made with a broad spectrum CBD formula, so customers can be sure that it is THC-free and won't cause any adverse side effects associated with other cannabis-based products.

4. CBDLife UK

Focused on providing UK customers with high-quality, potent CBD food supplements containing the best raw and refined hemp extracts, CBDLife UK is one of the leading CBD brands in the industry.

Since its inception, CBDLife UK has been a driving force in the CBD industry, serving as founding and sitting board members of the Cannabis Trade Association – a vital organisation in helping to shape the future of CBD regulations in the UK.

Using state of the art facilities to process, manufacture, and test its products, the company ensures that every step of its production process is in line with current laws and regulations.

Their CBD supplements are designed to help address various health and wellness needs by providing enhanced bioavailability and efficacy with all-natural active ingredients, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, essential amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, and fatty acids (MCT oil).

UK customers seeking full-spectrum products in CBD capsules will love CBDLife's hemp oil softgel capsules. Featuring a non-GMO and vegan certified formula, these capsules offer a boost of energy thanks to their blend of MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) oil.

Using full-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil for its naturally-occurring cannabinoids, CBDLife UK softgel capsules contain CBD and CBDa to offer complete spectrum hemp oil benefits, including aiding to reduce inflammation and relieving pain.

CBDLife UK softgel CBD capsules are available in 30 count containers with a choice of 10or 25mg of CBD per capsule. These varied dosages make their capsules an excellent choice for first time CBD users seeking a low dose formula to try or for avid CBD enthusiasts looking for a potent daily dose of CBD.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Capsules

1. Are CBD capsules better than CBD oil?

CBD capsules are usually formulated with the same or similar CBD oil formula that is sold as a tincture with a dropper. CBD capsules were created to provide consumers with a more accurate way to dose CBD.

Both are highly effective at treating the same conditions, ailments, and symptoms, with the only real difference being the time it takes for some customers to notice the effects.

2. What is CBD oil?

Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a cannabinoid compound naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. It has been shown to have a variety of benefits for acute and chronic conditions related to pain, sleep, mood, memory, and appetite.

It's important to note that CBD is different from THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis sativa and responsible for the "high" associated with marijuana use.

The best CBD oils are created by extracting cannabidiol from the cannabis hemp plant using an extraction method that is solvent free. After the extraction process, the CBD oil is combined with an MCT oil (coconut oil or hemp seed) to enhance its bioavailability and promote more efficient absorption.

3. What are CBD capsules made from? Do they contain THC?

Overall formulas vary company to company, but generally, CBD capsules consist of a pure CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, or full-spectrum formula combined with an MCT oil. The makeup of the capsule itself is based on vegan and gluten-free recipes to not interfere with users' dietary restrictions or lifestyles.

Some forms of CBD capsules may contain trace amounts of THC if made using a full-spectrum formula. However, in the UK, the law mandates that no CBD product contain more than 1mg of THC per bottle, meaning that the amount of THC in each capsule is incredibly tiny.

With that in mind, if you prefer to avoid any risk of ingesting THC, consider purchasing CBD capsules made using broad-spectrum or CBD isolate formulas as they have been ultra-refined to remove any traces of THC from the product – and always check the lab test!

4. Who benefits the most from using CBD capsules?

While everyone can benefit from CBD using convenient softgel capsules, users looking for a convenient way to dose CBD without tasting the hemp flavors or fussing with droppers in oil tinctures will find using CBD capsules to be an excellent way to meet their health and wellness needs.

Additionally, those looking for a very low dose of CBD may be more likely to take advantage of the ultra-low strength capsules, which can contain an amount of CBD as low as 5mg per capsule.

5. How do you use CBD capsules? Can they be opened and mixed with food or drink?

For the first few days of taking CBD capsules, it is usually recommended to take them with food or drink. This is because sometimes CBD users report minor side effects in their digestive system after taking CBD oil capsules.

These minor side effects usually dissipate after the first few days, and many users find that they can take the capsules without food.

Try CBD Capsules for a Hassle-Free CBD Experience

If you love using CBD but are tired of fiddling with droppers in oil tinctures, then consider trying CBD capsules to get the most out of your daily dose. Capsules are easy-to-swallow, mess-free, and can be taken with or without food. Perfect for beginners and CBD veterans alike!

