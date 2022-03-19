With increasing coverage in leading publications such as Scotsman and Observer, it's getting harder to ignore the benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) products for those suffering from various acute and chronic conditions.

Since the legalisation of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBDa, and other compounds naturally occurring in hemp cannabis plants, many UK entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to create CBD-based products to meet citizens' health and wellness needs all over the UK and Europe.

And while they have chosen to use high-quality CBD oil tinctures, CBD edibles, and CBD e-liquids for vape pens, many find that the best results come from CBD balms and topical creams.

These potent skincare products are said to be perfect for benefiting a range of conditions such as:

dry skin

eczema

psoriasis

acne

rosacea

inflammation

pain relief

Free from the hemp flavour of CBD oils and sugar content of CBD edibles, CBD skin creams offer users the ability to get immediate pain relief by activating cannabinoid receptors in the skin. These receptors trigger the body's endocannabinoid system, similar to how CBD works when consumed orally.

There are many CBD relief cream brands available in the UK, and just like any other natural skincare supplement, each one will offer users different benefits depending on the formula, and the amount of CBD contained within each jar.

How are CBD creams made?

When it comes to making potent and effective cannabidiol-infused creams, CBD companies use a variety of advanced technologies and organic farming practices to ensure that the CBD oil used in each topical is of the highest quality.

CBD creams are often made using a CO2 extraction process that separates CBD and other cannabinoids from the hemp cannabis plant using pressurised carbon dioxide gas.

Many CBD brands in the United Kingdom prefer this method as it results in an oil that is high in CBD and other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, all of which work together to create the entourage effect that provides users with the full range of benefits associated with CBD consumption.

Once the oil has been extracted, it is mixed with a variety of natural ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more to create a potent CBD lotion that can be applied directly to affected areas of the skin, potentially providing long-lasting pain relief.

Will CBD creams get me high?

All CBD creams on this list are THC-free, made from broad-spectrum or CBD isolate formulas. These formulas undergo extensive purification and refinement processes to remove any traces of THC from the product, ensuring a CBD experience that is non-psychoactive.

All of the CBD products sold in the UK must be sourced from hemp plants which contain high amounts of CBD and virtually no THC. This means that even with a full-spectrum CBD cream formula, the trace amounts of THC within the product are not likely to create the same high as smoking marijuana cannabis plants.

If you are sensitive to cannabinoids such as THC, you should choose a CBD cream or balm made from CBD isolate or broad-spectrum formula like the ones on this list.

CBD Cream UK: Our 5 Best CBD Balms In The UK (2022)

The many awards and thousands of positive customer reviews have made Blessed CBD our top pick for many UK customers seeking safe, potent, and effective CBD products.

Sourcing their hemp extracts from organic farmers around the globe and using advanced CO2 extraction methods, Blessed CBD offers high-quality CBD products to meet health and wellness needs.

When it comes to skincare with CBD, the Blessed CBD balm is a potent, hydrating and long-lasting choice that can be used to try and treat a variety of skin conditions.

Formulated with 750mg of CBD within the 50mL jar, this silky smooth CBD balm contains additional moisturising ingredients such as shea butter and jojoba seed oil. Additionally, its delicious hints of apricot and sweet almond oil give it a pleasant fragrance that won't overpower the senses.

Perfect for treating dry, irritated skin, this CBD balm works well on the face, body, and hands. In addition, with its compact size, the Blessed CBD cannabidiol-infused balm is a perfect travel companion so you can enjoy soothing pain relief at home or when you are on the go.

For the best CBD topical products in the UK, Blessed CBD is the go-to option.

THC-free, broad-spectrum formulas are the speciality of this newer CBD company in the UK market. Focused on the guiding principles of sustainability, affordability, and efficacy, Vibes CBD offers high-quality CBD products perfect for those just starting their CBD journey.

While their CBD gummies and oil tinctures are a favourite of UK customers, it's their potent CBD cream that offers, we think, the best pain relief of any CBD product on this list.

Formulated with a high dose of THC-free CBD hemp extract and blended with essential oils and moisture enriching shea butter, the Vibes CBD cream works well on a wide range of skin conditions. So whether you want to soothe aches and pains or get an even complexion, this CBD cream should have you covered.

The Vibes CBD cream is also free from artificial fragrances and other harsh chemicals, making it perfect for sensitive skin. Apply this CBD cream liberally to affected areas as needed for long-lasting anti-inflammatory pain relief.

3. Green Machine

Dedicated to offering UK customers the best in organic plant medicine, Green Machine is a company that has built its reputation on the three pillars of passion, knowledge, and quality.

By sourcing hemp extracts from organic farms around the world and using cutting-edge CO2 extraction methods, Green Machine is able to offer high-quality CBD products that are both potent and safe to use.

One of the few broad-spectrum creams on the list, the Green Machine Revitalise CBD cream is infused with terpenes and other trace cannabinoids to offer clinically proven relief from skin desperately in need of preparation, restoration, and soothing.

The host of natural ingredients and essential oils makes this 50mL eco-friendly glass jar a perfect choice for those with sensitive skin seeking a GMO-free solution to chronic pain, eczema, and psoriasis. Available in 2 strengths, 250mg and 500mg, the Green Machine CBD cream can also be used as a powerful CBD muscle balm to ease joint pain after a hard workout or a long day at work.

4. Love Hemp

Some may recognise the CBD company Love Hemp from their many features in Men's Health, the BBC, and Daily Mail. UK customers may also recognise them from the over 2000 retail locations where their products are carried.

Regardless of whether you are or are not already aware of this CBD company, Love Hemp is an excellent choice for those looking for CBD products for skincare.

Taking the mission of supplying quality organic hemp products to a whole new level, Love Hemp is one of the few companies within the CBD industry to handle most of their manufacturing and testing processes in house. This choice allows them to ensure that every step of the production process from seed to shelf is conducted to their exacting standards.

The Love Hemp CBD body salve is no exception. The coconut oil base is infused with beeswax and essential oils to enhance the absorption of the 300mg of CBD hemp extract concentrated in each jar.

Designed specifically for those with sensitive skin who constantly are burdened with excessive dryness, chapping, or irritation, the Love Hemp CBD body salve is a must-have for those in need of some serious TLC.

5. Hempura

Focused entirely on the healing benefits of CBD products, Hempura has taken cannabidiol infused products to a whole new level.

Born out of a desire to help those affected by chronic pain, Hempura has created a line of CBD products that are not only organic and vegan but also free from parabens, sulphates, and phthalates.

While their potent CBD oils have a variety of benefits for those who don't mind fussing with messy tinctures and droppers, it's their CBD topicals that are the true star of their product lineup.

Featuring a cold therapy lotion with 750mg of CBD per bottle and silky hand cream with 250mg of CBD per bottle, UK customers are sure to find relief for a variety of skin conditions with Hempura’s line of menthol infused CBD topicals.

If you are experiencing pain or irritation related to exercise or repetitive physical activity, the more potent balm will be your best at relief. Opt for the hand cream moisturiser if you need a low dose way to activate the endocannabinoid receptors in your skin while making your hands soft and smooth.

Either way, when purchasing Hempura’s CBD topicals, you are sure to add some serious panache to your skincare routine.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD

1. What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in hemp and cannabis plants. However, the concentration of CBD is much higher in hemp plants than in cannabis plants which is why it's often the go-to choice as the source for many potent CBD products.

CBD has been shown to be highly effective in providing the medical benefits often associated with marijuana (cannabis Sativa) without the psychoactive effects specific to smoking or vaping cannabis flowers.

2. Will CBD products affect a drug test?

Most drug tests look for the cannabinoid compound THC. However, if you are using a CBD topical or other similar product made from a CBD isolate or broad-spectrum formula, those would not test positive for THC because they are designed to contain no traces of THC.

However, be aware that a full-spectrum CBD product may contain trace amounts of THC (less than 1mg per product in the UK) and, therefore, may affect the results of a drug test.

3. Are CBD creams vegan?

Many CBD creams are made using cruelty-free practices in line with vegan principles. While many CBD products are classified as vegan-friendly, it is not standard throughout all products. Be sure to inspect the ingredients list and read the in-house or third-party lab reports provided by CBD companies to ensure that your CBD skincare product meets your specific lifestyle requirements and is free of pesticides.

Get Lasting Relief with CBD Creams

Cannabidiol is quickly becoming one of the most popular alternative treatments to chronic pain. If you don't like the taste of CBD oils or have conditions that make it challenging to take CBD orally, using a topical CBD joint cream may be the perfect solution for you.

CBD creams are available in a variety of formulations and potencies, so finding one that fits your needs should be easy. Most CBD cream brands also offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee so you can be sure that you're getting a high-quality product.

