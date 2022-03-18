Scotland's Covid infection levels have hit a new high, according to latest data.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Scotland has seen levels rise for another week in a row.

One in 14 people in private households in Scotland are estimated to have had the virus in the week ending March 12.

Coronavirus cases hit a record-breaking 376,300 within that week.

The previous record was 299,900 people in the week before, ending on March 5.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK. Its latest findings continue to demonstrate a peak in cases driven by the BA.2 sub-variant.

Meanwhile, cases in Scotland caused by Omicron's BA.1 sub-variant have decreased.

The head of analytical outputs for the survey Sarah Crofts said: "These latest figures show further increases in infections across most of the UK with high levels of infection everywhere, and in Scotland the highest our survey has seen.

“These increases are largely driven by the marked rise of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

"It’s notable also that infections have risen in all age groups, with the over 70s reaching their highest estimate since our survey began."

In England, around one in 20 are estimated to have had the virus in the same week - up from one in 25 in the to March 5.

The proportion of people who had the virus in Wales is also up by five from one in 30 to one in 25 in the latest time period.

Northern Ireland also saw one in 14 people - or a total of 130,600 - contract Covid-19 which is a decrease from one in 13 or 143,800 people.

The figures are based on sampling of households by the Office of National Statistics which uses only PCR tests - not lateral flows.

This means that while one in 18 people in Scotland are estimated to be infected, not all of them will be currently infectious as PCR kits also pick up latent infections as well as residual virus.