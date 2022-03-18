The Scottish Government has recorded more than 18,000 new coronavirus cases and 23 further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 18,124 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
It was noted that figures reported today (18 March 2022) include more than a 24 hour period (from 2pm March 16 and March 17) due to the technical issues experienced earlier in the week.
Twenty-three further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
These are Lateral Flow (LFD) tests that were reported via the Scottish Government LFD Portal between 6 January 2022 and today. Public Health Scotland has estimated that this update has also added 8 historic deaths to today's newly reported deaths figure.
The death toll therefore stands at 11,098 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,563 as of March 13.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 31 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 2,050 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,441,944 while 4,173,678 people have now received a second dose.
3,473,650 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
