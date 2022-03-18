A politician has said Transport Scotland is risking court action by blocking access to a a road that leads directly to a luxury housing development.

Residents in South Queensferry are said to be embroiled in a bitter dispute with the roads authority to secure access to their homes.

The developers, Abassador Living, had claimed that those living there be able to access the road but it is owned by Transport Scotland, which has repeatedly turned down requests for it to be used by home-owners.

In a letter last year released under FOI laws, transport bosses warned: “Ferrymuir Gait is a private access owned by the Scottish Ministers and does not serve as an access into this residential development.

All 124 houses on the development must now use an alternative route despite Ferrymuir Gait being the most direct route.

The developer, Ambassador Homes, offered to upgrade the road and Edinburgh Council has said it will then assume ownership once this takes place.

Foysol Choudhury, MSP for Lothian said Transport Scotland could risk court action if the refusal to permit access continues.

He said: "There is considerable anger among residents from both developments.

"They are strongly in favour of Ferrymuir Gait being used to access the new development.

“Despite my attempts at mediation, this issue has remained irreconcilable for many months, and looks like it will inevitably end in legal action.

“For the sake of the use of one road, Transport Scotland appear to be willing to drag this through the courts at what will inevitably be great expense to the taxpayer.

“I do not believe that the Scottish public will see legal action to prevent residents’ access to new homes as a good or explicable use of public funds.

“It seems to me that it is clearly in the public interest – from the point of view of the residents and the Scottish taxpayer – that this matter be settled reasonably between the two parties.

The site previously contained a hotel which was accessed via Ferrymuir Gait.

It was previously owned by the Forth Estuary Transport Authority who also had access to the site via Ferrymuir Gait.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We currently remain in constructive dialogue with Ambassador Homes and its representatives over a number of matters and so it would not be appropriate to comment on the details of this given the ongoing discussions.”