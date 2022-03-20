Football is depressing, isn’t it?

Fans’ nostrils have long been assailed by the stench of institutional corruption (hello FIFA!), their daily newspapers long filled with stories of compromise, self-interest and ineptitude on the part of governing bodies (hello SPFL!), their social media feeds choked with content posted by the pampered millionaires who play the Beautiful Game. This stuff is decadent, idiotic, sometimes offensive, often emblematic of rank inequalities in society. Here I am, look at me: posing in my Ferrari 812, modelling a pair of £1000 headphones, showing the kids how you curl a free kick into the top left-hand corner only I’m using the family cat instead of a ball (hello Kurt Zouma!).

And don’t get me started on the club owners, that rogue’s gallery of oligarchs, venture capitalists, consortiums and sovereign wealth funds whose acquisitions and reputations are managed and manipulated by expensive lawyers and PR companies – the sorts of people who don’t put ‘sports-washing a speciality’ on their websites or business cards precisely because that is exactly the service they offer.

Sure, when you cast an eye over the Scottish (and other) lower leagues there are heartening examples of what are essentially community-run social enterprises, and yes they may be the rule rather than the exception. But the money, the power, the fans and the clout is at the top end, in the top leagues, with the top clubs and the top players.

Like I said: football is depressing isn’t it?

A ray of light in all this is the women’s game. I first tuned in seriously during the 2019 Women’s World Cup, after the national women’s team did what the men have failed to do this century and actually qualified. The Americans won, led by the inspirational Megan Rapinhoe (“While we do not get to choose what we see or what happens around us, and sometimes to us and others, we do get to choose how we bear witness to it,” is one of her many quotable lines. “I’m not going to the ******* White House” is another, a barb aimed at then president, Donald Trump, and his expectation that she and her team-mates would call on him so he could bask in their success).

Since then the women’s game has grown in popularity, helped by increased exposure on television and in the media. Today young girls aspire to bend it like Beattie (Jen) rather than Beckham (David). When Raith Rovers tried to sign David Goodwillie, convicted of rape by a civil court in 2017, it was the women’s team and the club’s most famous fan, crime writer Val McDermid, who brought attention to it by cutting ties with the club. If football still has a moral compass, it’s in the hands of the distaff side.

Across the Pond is Angel City FC, a women’s team based in Los Angeles and set to play its first competitive match this weekend. Its sporting director is former England star Eniola Aluko (pictured below in action for Chelsea FC Women), sister of ex-Rangers and Aberdeen player Sone Aluko. But it’s the owners which are drawing the headlines ahead of that historic first game. Chief among them is Hollywood star Natalie Portman, but the other co-owners include fellow actress Jessica Chastain and tennis legends Serena Williams and Billie Jean King. The aims, at their simplest, are to empower women, and to redefine how football clubs operate within the context of the communities they serve and the values of inclusion and respect they promote. And that, if it works out, is not depressing in the slightest. Maybe there's hope for football after all.