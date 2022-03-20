Scotland's capital city looks likely to host the highest number of street parties to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, figures show.

Edinburgh City Council said it had received 13 requests for licenses to shut roads in order to hold gatherings.

A major Orange march is due to held on Saturday, June 11 in the city to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

Aberdeenshire Council, which covers Royal Deeside, had the second highest number of requests and is progressing eight licenses.

A spokesman added: “We are about to do some promotion around licensing deadlines to encourage those who have not approached the council yet to make sure they get their applications in in time.”

East Renfrewshire has had two requests while there were two in Lothian.

Of those councils that responded to The Herald the majority had not received any request to host parties. They were; South Ayrshire, Inverclyde, Falkirk, North Lanarkshire, Fife, Western Isles, Midlothian, Highland, Shetland and West Dunbartonshire.

Renfrewshire Council said it could not provide the information without a freedom of information request while Glasgow was not able to answer the question in the timescale provided.

Leading Scottish historian, Professor Sir Tom Devine said he wasn’t surprised that the Edinburgh public had shown the most interest in celebrating.

“It’s the capital but Edinburgh is not Scotland. It’s used to these ceremonial events,” he said.

“We would expect there to be activities in Braemar and the areas near Balmoral.

“If you look back at other celebrations that’s been the same pattern."

Ahead of the Jubilee year, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Communities, wrote to all local authorities in the UK encouraging leaders to promote public events.

A four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5 was announced to “provide opportunity for communities to come together in celebration".There are also plans to extend licensing hours across England and Wales.

