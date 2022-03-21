THREE people have been arrested after an alleged "racially-fuelled disturbance" broke out on a flight from Aberdeen to London.

Police say two men and one women were arrested upon landing at Gatwick Airport at around midnight on Saturday.

According to Aberdeen Live, a “loud brawl” began during the short EasyJet flight – which has since resulted in the trio being banned from the airline.

A police spokesman said: "Sussex Police received a report of an altercation between passengers on board a flight from Aberdeen to London Gatwick Airport in the early hours of March 19.

"Officers arrested two men on suspicion of a causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, and one woman was arrested on suspicion of intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which was also racially aggravated.

"One of the men faced no further police action, while the other man and the woman were issued with a community resolution. All three have been banned from travel with the airline."

An EasyJet spokesman said: “We can confirm that flight number EZY871 from Aberdeen to London Gatwick was met by police on arrival in London Gatwick due to three passengers behaving disruptively.

“While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”