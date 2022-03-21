The Herald, in proud partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, has
now chosen the winner and runner-up in a hotly contested photography
competition that celebrates the launch of a stunning new £50 banknote design.
The note, which features the image of historic Scottish educationalist Flora
Stevenson, is the bank’s first £50 note to feature a woman on its face.
The £50 – which has been designed in consultation with the public – is the
fourth in the bank’s ‘Fabric of Nature’ series, and includes illustrations of the Scottish osprey on its reverse and will join Royal Bank’s £5, £10 and £20 notes.
The winning entries were selected by Royal Bank of Scotland’s regional board chair Malcolm Buchanan and judges from The Herald.
Winner John Dyer and runner-up Olga Wojtas will each receive a special
edition £50 note from the first print run, their images displayed at the
bank’s historic home at St Andrew Square and a mentored photography session with our photographer, Kirsty Anderson.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s PR manager Jonathan Rennie said: “The £50
Royal Bank of Scotland note marks the end ofour Women of Note series and, given the note carries the face of renowned Scottish education pioneer Flora Stevenson, it is fitting that its launch has closed with the
finale of a lesson in great photographywith esteemed editorial photographer Kirsty Anderson. “The quality of the entries to the competition were spectacular and really brought to life its aims of female portraiture and celebrating the lives of people making a difference
to their communities and the people around them.
“Choosing a winner and a finalist was a challenging tasks as the standard across the entries was so high.
“All of our Royal Bank polymer notes were designed with consultation from the public and through the skills of artists and designers across Scotland. Carrying the faces of female pioneers, we hope the notes and the stories of thosewho appear upon them, inspire others for years to come.”
