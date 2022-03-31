IF, like me, you are old enough to remember the days in the late 1970s and early 80s when Aussie wines were considered a short-term novelty then no doubt you’ve followed their rise to prominence over the decades with much admiration.

Yep, the land Down Under, once famous for Foster's Lager, with a side order of sweet sherry for the Sheilas, really has taken the wine world by storm. From the classy old world-style wines of the Margaret River to the rather more mass produced wines of south eastern Australia, you would be hard pushed to criticise anything they do.