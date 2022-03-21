Three outbreaks of avian flu have been identified among birds being kept at premises in Aberdeenshire and North Ayrshire this month prompting restrictions to be put in place for the surrounding area.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was found in a backyard flock of mixed poultry near Collieston, Aberdeenshire on March 11, and more recently at a premises near Strichen, Aberdeenshire on March 19, and Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue Centre near at a premises in Beith, North Ayrshire on March 18.

At Collieston, the birds have now been humanely culled, while a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have also been established around the Strichen and Beith premises.

In these areas, there will be restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Another case of Avian Flu tonight, this time a commercial rearing / laying unit near Strichen. Devastating for the farm staff but not what anyone wanted. Please do all you can to keep your birds safe - it could be you next. But I hope not. pic.twitter.com/mImynmGtjl — Sheila Voas (@CVOScotland) March 19, 2022

Other outbreaks of H5N1 were identified in Dumfries and Galloway as well as Arbroath towards the end of 2021.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In order to try to keep their birds safe and stop the spread of the disease, producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the housing order from last year.

“We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline.

“Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find.”

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas urged all bird keepers to ensure their biosecurity measures were up to scratch.

She said: “The risk to the general public’s health from avian influenza is very low.

“However, the risk to people with intensive exposure to infected birds is considered to be low.

“Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.”