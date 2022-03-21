An estimated 3 in 4 Canadians gamble in some form, mostly by way of lottery tickets and scratch cards. The possibility of winning big with these can be exciting, but the best casinos 2022 offer an experience that’s lightyears ahead of simply picking numbers and crossing your fingers.

Nor do you need to get to one of the relatively rare brick-and-mortar casinos located in Canada: online gaming allows you to have fun from nearly anywhere, any time - even on your phone. Here, we’ve put together a list of the best online casinos Canada users can use with confidence.

Best Online Casinos Canada

If science fiction is your thing, you’re likely to be drawn to Genesis with its outer space theme. With over a thousand games and regular new additions, you’re unlikely to ever be bored - though video slots predominate.

Right now, they are offering a sign-up bonus of up to C$1,000 plus 300 free spins, which should be enough to whet anyone’s appetite (as always, terms and conditions apply). You’ll also find a large number of prizes, tournaments, and progressive jackpots to keep you interested.

Pros:

Generous bonus for new members

Wide selection of games

Cons:

No loyalty program to reward frequent gamers

Welcome bonus: C$1,000 bonus + 300 free spins

Though only in business since 2020, Plaza Royal has so far proven itself to be one of the better online casinos Canada-based players can use. With around 1,300 games on offer, including progressive jackpot slots and live dealer games, they seem to have settled in for the long haul.

Unfortunately, its customer support is based in Europe and only functions between 11 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Vancouver (2 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Toronto). This isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, but we’d certainly like to see a change once they get more Canadian users.

Pros:

Large number of games from various software providers

Rewards system for regular players

Cons:

Customer support not 24/7

Welcome bonus: 250 Spins + up to C$777 bonus

With a dedicated website for Canadian gamblers (which unfortunately does not come in French), Playerz is currently advertising a welcome bonus of 50 free spins and up to $300 depending on the size of your first deposit. When it comes to regular promotions, though, they are not the most generous casino sites Canada has to offer.

Still, they remain a good choice for slots players, hosting about 1,500 different games. A smallish selection of table games is also available, including live versions.

Pros:

Website is very easy and enjoyable to navigate

Excellent selection of slots

Cons:

Deposits by Skrill not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: Up to C$1,500 + 50 free spins

With a focus on slots but a respectable array of table games, Race is the “fastest pay n play casino”, at least by their own lights. That said, they do seem to have invested in some pretty slick technology. In particular, their games work well on mobile devices, while the website can be switched between light and dark modes.

You’ll have somewhere over 1,500 games to choose from. Unfortunately, the sign-up bonus is nothing spectacular, nor are they known for abundant promotions. You’ll also have to create a regular account: pay n play casinos are not yet available in Canada.

Pros:

Good mobile performance

Good balance between slots, table, and live dealer games

Cons:

Limited withdrawal options

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $100 + always 10% cashback

Regent Play draws you in with a dignified, black-and-gold look, as well as a welcome bonus of up to $800. You can play over a thousand games on Regent, which is about typical of the best casinos. Unfortunately, only about 250 titles are currently optimized for mobile devices.

There is also a well-run but smallish live casino if baccarat or poker is your thing. Their technical support team is located in Europe, so you can only talk to them live during the morning and early afternoon, but their representatives do tend to be very helpful.

Pros:

Many slots to choose from

Very good welcome bonus

Cons:

A little tricky to find a particular game on the site

Welcome bonus: Up to C$800 + 100 free spins

Though it has a relatively small game selection (around 450, only 200-odd of which can be played on mobile and not very many with a live dealer), Fun Casino remains a good choice. For one thing, they’ve been in this business for a decade and understand what their customers want. 10% of all your losses are refunded, too - though you have to claim this within 24 hours of making the original deposit.

Their VIP club is also worth joining. Attractive jackpots are frequently to be found - with the same number of players spread around fewer games, the numbers go up much more quickly.

Pros:

Accessible 24/7 live chat support

Numerous payment options and generally quick payouts

Cons:

Relatively small selection of games

Welcome bonus: 100% up to £123 + always 10% cashback

Kassu is giving each new member up to $1,500. It’s a good idea to read the fine print, though: you need to deposit a total of $4,300 to get this much, and you have to manually claim the bonus. Seen as a whole, this offer isn’t nearly as open-handed as it appears. Regardless, Kassu is known for granting its users access to bonuses and special prizes, especially when they’ve reached VIP status.

This top casino hosts over 1,300 games to accommodate a wide range of tastes, including games with live dealers. Overall, we’ve had very positive experiences with this website.

Pros:

Frequent bonuses and promotions

Good destination for both slots and table games

Cons:

Not all deposit options eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: C$1,500 bonus + 300 free spins

Hyper’s $100 welcome bonus isn’t anything to write home about, but this is easily balanced out by their constant tournaments and promotions. You’ll find about 700 games here, including a satisfyingly large live section.

There’s a more-than-adequate slots section too. The mobile version works well and customer service, while of a high standard, isn’t available at any time.

Pros:

Reliably fast cashouts

Easy-to-navigate website with a dynamic feel

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $100 + always 10% cashback

One of the best casino sites for slot players, Casino Gods features over 1,700 games of this type. In addition, they have a particularly generous welcome (up to $1,500) and regular bonuses. These are all displayed on one page, with the terms and conditions laid out much more clearly than with some online casinos.

Fans of table games, including those with live dealers, will also not be disappointed. They even have a Canadian helpline, and the website works well on mobile phones.

Pros:

Ongoing free spins and other promotions

Website is fun and easy to use

Cons:

Not all deposit options eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: C1,500 bonus + 300 free spins

The ability to bet on sporting events is one thing that sets Mr. Play apart from other top online casinos - Canada leagues are well represented, but you can also make a wager on matches in Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Kenya…pretty much any country you can name.

In case this doesn’t float your boat, you’ll also find a selection of casino games. This isn’t really comparable to other best casinos Canada has to offer, comprising only about 500 games. That may not be much of a drawback for you considering their frequent, lucrative promotions and loyalty program.

Pros:

Massive sportsbook

Good rewards program

Cons:

Live chat not available 24/7

Welcome bonus: 100 spins + 100% up to C$200

This is among the best online casinos Canada has to offer, especially due to the large and polished selection of live table games. High limits are allowed. Casino Joy offers around 1,300 games, with 500 available for phones and tablets.

A maximum sign-up bonus of $1,000 is nothing to sneer at but bear in mind, as with all casinos, you’ll need to read through the terms and conditions. For instance, the bonus isn’t eligible when depositing by certain methods. Overall though, it’s a popular choice for a reason!

Pros:

Large bonuses and progressive jackpots

Very wide range of payment options

Cons:

Some promotions but no loyalty program

Welcome bonus: C$1,000 bonus + 200 free spins

How We Ranked The Best Online Casinos

The online world is full of people and companies with “flexible” morals. It’s therefore important to ensure your safety and security when gambling online. Now, online casinos Canada physically hosts have to get a Canadian licence, but many others are accessible here while being headquartered abroad. There is no law against using them, but we certainly want to see that they’re under the control of a responsible government entity. Most websites that made our list of top online casinos are regulated either by the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission (and often both). These organizations are known for upholding very high standards.

There’s also the question of digital security: making sure your identity and winnings don’t run off into the night. All the online casinos found above use high-level measures, including strong encryption and software developed by companies dedicated to the gaming industry. Just as importantly, a casino’s reputation carries a lot of weight with us. Too many unaddressed complaints are a huge red flag.

Many of these complaints, rightly or wrongly, are about financial transactions. Quick, smooth payments are definitely the norm for the best online casinos, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. For this reason among others, another factor we examine is the level of customer service you can expect. Ideally, this takes the form of 24/7 live chat, but how quickly and fairly issues are actually resolved matters most.

Payout rates, promotions, and bonuses all play a role, too. Perhaps most important of all, though, is how much we enjoy gaming on different casino sites (assuming that the essential factors are in place). A greater variety of games is usually better, but were they also chosen with care? Is the website glitchy, or perhaps simply difficult to use? Is the experience enough to keep us coming back, or will players get bored?

In other words, we didn’t draw the names of the best casinos 2022 has to offer out of a hat. Each was evaluated on its own merits, and we feel confident in our suggestions.

How to Sign Up to a Canada Online Casino

Now that you know a little more about your options, you may want to take the plunge and start betting. Joining an online casino couldn’t be simpler:

Select a casino you think you’ll like; perhaps one with an above-average sign-up bonus or a theme that appeals to you. Visit the website, click on “Register” or something similar and fill in your personal details. Scan your passport or other identification and send it to your chosen casino’s customer support. This is to prove your age and name; additional documentation like a recent utility bill may be required. Grab your welcome bonus. This works differently at various online casinos: you will have to deposit some money with them using any of their supported payment options and perhaps enter a code. It’s an excellent idea to go through the terms and conditions on their website if you don’t want to throw away money. Start playing!

Final Thoughts

Canada is 39th in the world by population, yet in eighth place when it comes to online gambling. The only thing that may surprise you is how many great options you have when it comes to online casinos in Canada.

What we should all be aware of is that it can also turn into a joyless compulsion. It has happened before, often to people who were sure about being immune to addiction. It’s important to remain objective about your winnings and losses, your “luck”, and whether online gaming is affecting other areas of your life.

There are numerous free helplines you can call for advice and encouragement. You may also want to look into what features online casinos offer to prevent gambling from becoming a problem. Many, for instance, allow you to set limits on the amount of time you spend gaming.

FAQs

Are online casinos safe?

Most of the top online casinos are legitimate businesses operating under strict regulations and supervision. On the other hand, there are some we wouldn’t touch even if playing with someone else’s money. It’s best to stick with those, like the top casinos recommended here, that are licensed either by one of Canada’s provincial gaming commissions or a body in reputable countries - the U.K. and Malta are known for enforcing fairness in gambling.

Is online gambling legal in Canada?

There are basically no laws against gaming online in Canada, regardless of where in the world casino sites are located. Players do, however, have to be at least 18 or 19 years old depending on the province.

Which Canadian casino is best?

Any answer to this question will be an oversimplification at best. With so many different themes, varying game selections and so forth, it’s best to look around for the one that suits you most. All of our favourite online casinos can be called “best” from some perspective.

