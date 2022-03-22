Kiwis spend somewhere in the region of $2.5 billion per year on offline, “real-world” gambling alone - that’s a whopping $500 for every man, woman, and child (who’s too young to be betting anyway). Before you start clutching at your pearls, they get about 97% of that back on average, with some people winning and others losing.

Have you ever considered gaming on the internet, though? While not offering quite the same atmosphere as a dingy, crowded betting shop, top online casinos New Zealand punters can access are not only safe to use but hugely entertaining.

The Best Online Casinos in NZ

The first thing you’ll notice about Vegas Hero is a simple and clean website design. The second thing is undoubtedly the $1,000 welcome bonus offered to new players. Note that, as usual with online casinos, NZ residents have to deposit significantly more than $1,000 of their own money to qualify for the full amount (as well as follow a few other rules).

There are plenty of ongoing promotions available to keep regular players coming back for more. Another feature that will attract gamblers with specific tastes is one of the most impressive live dealer casinos we’ve seen, rounded out by a decent selection of pokies and table games.

Pros:

Several minor and a few large jackpots at all times

Impressive welcome bonus

Cons:

Deposits by e-wallets not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: $1,000 bonus + 50 free spins

With a tropical theme that will easily put you in the mood for a mojito, Spin Rio hosts over 1,500 different pokies and other games. A wide range of betting limits is supported, making this top casino a good choice for novice and experienced gamers alike.

New customers can claim up to $200 as a one-to-one match of your first deposit, as well as 100 free spins. This bonus money only needs to be wagered 35 times, making this a pretty fair deal. Regular gamers, unfortunately, will be disappointed by the relative lack of ongoing promotions.

Pros:

Good range of games, including with live dealers

Performs well on mobile devices

Cons:

Not a ton of regular promotions

Welcome bonus: Up to NZ$1,111 bonus + 300 spins

The clue is in the name: Fun Casino, though still one of the best online casinos NZ players can use, is a lighthearted site that doesn’t take things too seriously. It’s all about the experience - though we should mention that their stable of about 500 games is sub-par, at least in terms of simple numbers.

Unfortunately, not very many of these games are currently well-supported on mobile devices, so this is not the best casino for people who spend a lot of time on the road. Withdrawals are free, but on occasion take up to 24 hours even to e-wallets.

Pros:

Good live casino despite limited overall game selection

Helpful, 24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Not the best welcome bonus (NZ$123 max)

Welcome bonus: 100% up to NZ$123 + always 10% cashback

With more than a hundred live games, over 700 pokies, and multiple jackpots, it’s fair to say that you’ll find something you’ll enjoy on this online casino. Many (apart from the live games) can also be played in a kind of trial mode without wagering real money, so you can learn the ropes without risk.

A sign-up bonus of as much as $1,500 is a pretty good incentive, too, but make sure you understand the terms and conditions - free money does tend to come with strings attached. Fortunately, helpful staff are available 24/7 via live chat in case something isn’t clear to you.

Pros:

Attractive welcome bonus plus regular promotions

Rewarding VIP program

Cons:

Deposits by PayPal not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: $1,500 bonus + 300 free spins

Though the site theme seems a little cheesy, you’ll have little trouble navigating through about 1,000 pokies and 100 live games, as well as assorted other offerings. Poker in all its various flavours is unfortunately poorly represented. Plaza Royal is currently offering a joining bonus of up to $777 plus 250 free spins.

One negative about this casino is that, unlike many casino sites New Zealand’s inhabitants are used to, their customer support is only available from 8pm to noon (Wellington time, translating to 8am to midnight in Europe). This is not ideal, but probably something you can live with.

Pros:

Multi-level loyalty program rewards frequent visitors and big spenders

Several smallish ($1,000 to $10,000) jackpots

Cons:

Withdrawals are sometimes a little slow

Welcome bonus: 250 spins + up to NZ$777

Sometimes joining an online casino presents a tradeoff: a sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 and 200 free spins is a pretty nice welcome gift. On the other hand, this casino is also known for sometimes taking several days to verify your documents and create your account. Checking your age and name is a legal requirement, but can be done more quickly. If you’re eager to start gaming, another casino may be better.

Apart from this, there’s really little to complain about regarding Casino Joy. Out of a total of 1,300 or so games, 500 are currently playable on mobile devices. This user experience on a phone is just great, as is that in their live casino.

Pros:

Good graphics on mobile

VIP program has plenty of nice benefits

Cons:

Occasional delays with customer service

Welcome bonus: $1,000 bonus + 200 free spins

Hyper Casino is one of the newer online casinos accessible to NZ players, having opened its virtual doors in 2019. Even so, its membership in this country, though still small, has grown rapidly. This is probably due to a well-balanced stable of over a thousand games, good customer service, and easy, fast financial transactions.

A sign-up bonus of up to $300 is currently available. Regular promotions (including slot tournaments) for existing customers add up to a good incentive to stick around. These include 10% cashback on losses - though only if you deposit the money and claim the bonus on the same day.

Pros:

Good support via 24/7 live chat

Frequent promotions

Cons:

Not the widest selection of table games

Welcome bonus: 100% up to $100

When it comes to rating the best online casinos New Zealand has to offer, a theme based on Greek mythology probably isn’t high on your list of criteria. It doesn’t hurt, though, and the site itself is often funny and enjoyable to use.

A welcome bonus that potentially runs to as much as $1,500 and 300 free spins makes this website worth checking out. Casino Gods hosts somewhere upwards of 1,500 games sensibly spread over all the categories you’d expect.

Pros:

Fast withdrawal times

Decent bonuses for regular players

Cons:

Withdrawals limited to $2,300

Welcome bonus: $1,500 bonus + 300 free spins

Mr Play has a relatively small but well-balanced selection of games of around 800 titles (including a fair-to-good live casino). We get the impression that this casino seems to have a policy of snagging only the most popular games instead of cluttering their site with too many options. What really sets them apart from the other best casino sites New Zealand has to offer, though, is the ability to bet on sports matches from all over the world.

Beginners can play some games in demo mode without betting real cash, or instead use a sign-up bonus of up to $200 for a chance at winning with reduced risk. Frequent promotions will encourage you to become a regular visitor but bear in mind that most of these are geared towards sports punters.

Pros:

Worldwide sportsbook

Dedicated app for iOS and Android

Cons:

Live chat not available 24/7

Welcome bonus: 100 spins + up to NZ$200

Casino Lab has one of the largest game selections of all top online casinos: over 1,000 pokies alone, rounded out with a substantial selection of table, live, and other games. It sports a pretty informal vibe and, best of all, is willing to offer new members up to $1,500 plus 300 free spins (you need to deposit over $4k of your own money for the full bonus, though, so don’t get too excited).

As long as you don’t mind the “mad scientist” theme, there’s little to complain about here. The casino does, however, charge a 2% withdrawal fee, and their administrative processes are occasionally slow.

Pros:

Excellent variety of games including live casino

All games supported on mobile

Cons:

Deposits by e-wallets not eligible for bonus

Welcome bonus: NZ$1,500 bonus + 300 free spins

How We Ranked The Best Online Casinos

You probably wouldn’t want to buy a car that’s missing its steering wheel, a boat that almost floats, or a parachute that works 90% of the time. Likewise, there are certain factors that are essential to any website that aspires to be one of the best casinos New Zealand has to offer. Some online casinos do cut corners in these areas, but none you’ll find mentioned on this website (except perhaps as a cautionary tale).

The first of these is a licence from a recognized regulatory body with some clout in the online world. The gold standards for these are considered to be the U.K’s Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. Their job includes making sure that games aren’t rigged, online casinos don’t cater to money launderers, that customers are who, where, and how old they say they are, and so forth.

All of the websites listed above are regulated by at least one and usually both the U.K. and Maltese authorities, with many also having a license from a third country. Note that New Zealand has not yet approved any applications for a locally-based online casino - Lotto NZ and TAB are the only exceptions. Some online casinos, however, do have dedicated web pages for their Kiwi customers, which amounts to basically the same thing.

A second concern is that customers’ personal information and money is at least as safe as in a regular, physical casino. For the top casinos, 2022 poses little threat in this regard, but only because they use strongly encrypted connections, state-of-the-art firewalls, and waterproof privacy policies. In addition, the software that actually runs the games is supplied by only a few vendors specialising in the gaming industry. Each game is tested for fairness by an independent third party.

Thirdly, our own experiences, as well as reports from other users, carry a lot of weight in selecting the top online casinos NZ gamblers can use with confidence. Does customer support respond promptly and with useful information? If they are difficult to contact, give you the runaround, or simply refer you back to the website FAQ section, we’re likely to get worried. Is there a staff behind the website, or is it nothing more than a paper company?

Once these basic, indispensable considerations have been weighed and sorted, the fun part of our job begins: we have to get a handle on how enjoyable each of the best online casinos is to play on. A website that’s difficult to use, slow to load, or just plain ugly loses some marks. One that offers frequent promotions, competitions, and perhaps a loyalty program brings a smile to our faces.

We also like to see a choice of multiple, convenient and fast payment methods as well as an above-average payout rate. In practice, though, the differences among the best casinos 2022 finds in business are fairly minor with respect to these last two factors.

How to Sign Up to an Online Casino

This process is simple:

Choose a casino that aligns with your needs. If you’ve skimmed through the information above, chances are that you already have a fairly good idea. Locate the button marked “Register” (or something similar) on their website and hit it. Fill out a basic online form with details like your date of birth and address. Important: if you’re given the choice, make sure to select NZ$ as your preferred currency. Otherwise, you may be charged additional transaction fees. Send the requested supporting documents electronically. While the previous steps don’t have to cost you more than five minutes, this part is outside your control: an employee has to personally verify these for legal reasons. Once you receive a message stating that your account is ready, simply deposit some cash using any of the payment methods your casino accepts, pick a game, and get stuck in.

Final Thoughts

Casino sites NZ gamblers can enjoy today are very different from what they were ten years ago. Technology has done everything except stand still: instead of nothing more than basic slot machines, you can now play live against dealers seen in HD video, choose from hundreds of top games and dozens of top casinos, and - importantly - rely on enhanced internet security to keep your money safe.

There is one particular risk that comes with all this immersive tech, though. For some people, in some situations, there is a risk of getting sucked in and “chasing a high” much like drug addicts do. In a physical casino, the dealer or other staff member will usually tell you to shove off if you’re obviously inebriated or losing both your money and your mind. Online casinos don’t have exactly this capability, but there is something similar:

We highly recommend that you find the “Responsible Gambling” section of whichever website you’ve chosen after creating your account; all the best casinos have this. Here, you should be able to set hard limits on your gaming while you’re still sure of your perspective; you can, for instance, decide on a maximum time for the length of any online session.

Ultimately, even with these measures, you’re still in control until you aren’t. If you realise this has happened to you, don’t put off seeking help.





FAQs

Are online casinos safe?

Yes, generally speaking. You’ll find the majority of casinos are completely safe and secure, particularly those we’ve recommended. Always be on the lookout for casinos without licenses, or with poor reviews to make sure you remain safe online.

Is online gambling legal in New Zealand?

Though the law is currently under review, the only real requirement is that the online casinos New Zealand uses must be located outside the country itself. This also means you have few legal options if you are cheated; another excellent reason to choose from our list of reputable casino sites.

Which New Zealand casino is best?

We generally hesitate to use the word “best” unless it’s in plural, i.e. “best casino sites”. The reason for this is that what works for me may not be ideal for you. If we like to play live casino and you prefer pokies, for instance, our perfect casinos won’t be the same (though it’s likely they’re on the list above).

