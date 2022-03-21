The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in Scotland and in other parts of the UK.

Restrictions and prevention measures are currently in place to stop the spread of the outbreak.

What is Bird Flu?





Bird flu is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds and there are many different types.

Some strains of bird flu can pass to humans but this is extremely rare.

It usually requires very close contact with an infected bird so the risk to humans is considered very low.

The Food Standards Agency has said that on the basis of the current scientific evidence, avian influenza also poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Is Bird Flu harmful to humans?





Transmission from an infected bird to a human is very rare with fewer than five cases recorded in the UK.

While previous cases were confirmed as the H7 strain, January 2022 was the first time H5 has been detected in a human in the UK.

The UKHSA said the risk to the wider public from avian flu continues to be very low but said people should not touch sick or dead birds.

Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low foodsafety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.

What are the symptoms of Bird Flu and what treatment is there?





The main symptoms of bird flu can appear very quickly and include: a very high temperature or feeling hot or shivery, aching muscles, headache, and a cough or shortness of breath

Other early symptoms may include: diarrhoea, sickness, stomach pain, chest pain, bleeding from the nose and gums, and conjunctivitis

It usually takes 3 to 5 days for the first symptoms to appear after you've been infected.

There is no bird flu vaccine, and the seasonal flu vaccine does not protect against bird flu.

If it's thought you might have symptoms of bird flu you'll be advised to stay at home, or you'll be cared for in hospital in isolation from other patients.

You may be given an antiviral medicine such as Tamiflu or Relenza.

Antiviral medicines help reduce the severity of the condition, prevent complications and improve the chances of survival.

They are also sometimes given to people who have been in close contact with infected birds, or those who have had contact with infected people, for example family or healthcare staff.

Where are the latest Bird Flu outbreaks in Scotland?





In March, three outbreaks of avian flu were identified among birds being kept at premises in Aberdeenshire and North Ayrshire prompting restrictions to be put in place for the surrounding area.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was found in a backyard flock of mixed poultry near Collieston, Aberdeenshire on March 11, and more recently at a premises near Strichen, Aberdeenshire on March 19, and Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue Centre near at a premises in Beith, North Ayrshire on March 18.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises.

In these areas, there will be restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Why are free-range eggs not available in shops?





Shoppers in the UK will no longer be able to buy free-range eggs from Monday.

Birds have not been allowed outdoors since November due to fears of avian flu outbreaks.

As a result, eggs sold in shops will be classified as “barn eggs” rather than free-range, the name for eggs produced by hens permanently indoors.

Earlier this month, outbreaks of Avian flu were discovered in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Other outbreaks of H5N1 were identified in Dumfries and Galloway as well as Arbroath towards the end of 2021.

What should bird keepers do?





The Scottish Government advises bird keepers should ensure good biosecurity which improves the overall health and productivity of flocks by helping keep out poultry diseases and limiting the spread of disease in an outbreak.

Housing measures are now in place across the UK to protect poultry and captive birds from avian influenza. Bird keepers must keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread and eradicate the disease.

The introduction of housing measures means that poultry keepers - whether keepers of just a few birds or thousands - must now: house or net all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds, cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing, reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control, thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing on a continuous basis, keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points, and minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds.

More information can be found on the Scottish Government website.