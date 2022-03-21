More than 120 people lost their lives to Covid in Scotland's largest city during the deadliest week of the pandemic.

Thousands of people in Glasgow have died from coronavirus since the virus first reached the UK around two years ago.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland show that 2,009 deaths involving Covid-19 were recorded in the city by March 13 this year.

Of these, 1,113 occurred in 2020 and 770 in 2021, while 126 have occurred so far this year.

The deadliest week of the pandemic so far came in the week beginning April 20 2020, when 125 people lost their lives in Glasgow.

The deaths in the area were among 13,563 registered across Scotland up to March 12.

A testing station in Glasgow's Pollockshields

Cancer support charity Marie Curie is commemorating March 23 – two years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK-wide lockdown – as the National Day of Reflection.

The charity is urging people to come together to remember the lives of those lost to Covid-19, and support the millions of people across the UK who are grieving.

Claire Collins, Marie Curie's bereavement coordinator, said coming together on March 23 is a way to "reflect on our collective losses in a mindful way".

She added: "There are still millions of people living with the deep trauma of losing a loved one during the last two years and we hope everyone finds comfort and embraces the day, whether you have had a close bereavement or not."

A minute's silence will be held at midday on Wednesday, March 23 to commemorate the day, and people are being encouraged to shine a light at 8pm or display flowers in their window to show support.

Separate figures from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard reveal the rate of deaths in Glasgow within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a different measure than that used by the NRS.

On March 16, the cumulative death rate – which covers the entire pandemic – stood at 256.4 deaths per 100,000 people in the area – compared to 202.6 across Scotland.

People queue for vaccines at the Central Mosque in Glasgow

The Health Foundation said there have been notably higher excess deaths in the UK over the pandemic compared to the rest of Europe, with some communities particularly hard hit.

Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the charity, said: "Working age adults in the poorest parts of the country were almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the wealthiest areas.

"We owe it to those who lost their lives and their families to understand why, and how to build greater resilience against future threats to our health.

"This means sudden threats like Covid-19 as well as slow burn threats like increasing obesity and mental health conditions."