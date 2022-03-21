The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid has soared to a record high, according to the latest figures.

A total of 2128 are currently hospitalised by the virus, the highest number reported in Scotland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those in hospital, 31 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.

The spike comes on the day many restrictions are eased, including the need for businesses or other service providers to keep customer contact details, such as in hospitality settings.

The legal requirement for businesses, places of worship and other service providers to adhere to Scottish Government Covid rules has also been eased.

More than 9,500 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 9,533 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the last update.

This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.

No new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. However, these numbers on Monday are genserally low as registry offices are closed on Sunday.

The death toll therefore remains at 11,126 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,563 as of March 13.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,449,246 while 4,175,197 people have now received a second dose.

A total of 3,476,291 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.