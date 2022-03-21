An early-morning earthquake off the coast of Norway saw tremors in parts of Shetland and northern Scotland

The tremor took place roughly 138km west of Florø, Norway at an estimated depth of 10km around 5.30am. 

So far,  87 members of the public reported feeling the earthquake to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 

The USGS estimates the magnitude at 5.2. 

HeraldScotland: Citizen reports of the earthquake marked with squares (Map: USGS)Citizen reports of the earthquake marked with squares (Map: USGS)

One resident living in Shetland compared it to "extremely loud thunder". 

Ryan Thomson told STV: "I initially woke up with the sound which was very similar to a very low flying jet or extremely loud thunder, it wasn’t until I saw the lightshade moving that I clicked that this could be a small earthquake."

Mr Thompson said the noise caused by the tremor was "extremely loud and quite alarming". 

He added: “There was one around five years ago in a similar place, but this was certainly the loudest and most noticeable one I’ve ever experienced in Shetland.”