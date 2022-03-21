An early-morning earthquake off the coast of Norway saw tremors in parts of Shetland and northern Scotland.
The tremor took place roughly 138km west of Florø, Norway at an estimated depth of 10km around 5.30am.
So far, 87 members of the public reported feeling the earthquake to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS estimates the magnitude at 5.2.
One resident living in Shetland compared it to "extremely loud thunder".
Ryan Thomson told STV: "I initially woke up with the sound which was very similar to a very low flying jet or extremely loud thunder, it wasn’t until I saw the lightshade moving that I clicked that this could be a small earthquake."
Mr Thompson said the noise caused by the tremor was "extremely loud and quite alarming".
He added: “There was one around five years ago in a similar place, but this was certainly the loudest and most noticeable one I’ve ever experienced in Shetland.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.