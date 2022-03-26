Marvel’s Moon Knight

In August 1975, the character Moon Knight made his first appearance in issue 32 of the Marvel comic Werewolf by Night. He proved popular, so popped up in other titles before getting his own publication in 1980. Now he’s the subject of the latest entry in the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe. Oscar Isaac takes the lead role of Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, which means he inhabits various distinct characters, including Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee. He’s also the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and is soon embroiled in a life-threatening mystery. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy co-star alongside the late Gaspard Ulliel, who appears as Midnight Man in one of his final roles.

Disney+, from March 30

Slow Horses

Mick Herron is one of the most popular spy authors around, lauded by both peers and reading public. His first novel in the Slow Horses series has now been turned into a six-part espionage drama starring Gary Oldman, who’s no stranger to the genre having appeared in the acclaimed big-screen adaptation of John le Carre’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Here he plays Jackson Lamb, leader of a group of British intelligence agents whose career mistakes have resulted in them being dumped in the outwardly dreary Slough House by MI5. This is purgatory for spies, but life is about to take an unexpected turn due to a very dangerous game. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke co-star.

Apple TV+, from April 1

Hacks

The streaming service has already enjoyed success with one series about a female stand-up thanks to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and is no doubt hoping for similar ratings from this new comedy drama. Jean Smart heads the cast as Deborah Vance, a once legendary performer whose long-running residence in a Las Vegas casino is under threat because its manager feels she’s lost touch with the modern world. Hannah Einbinder co-stars as Ava Daniels, a down-on-her-luck comedy writer unable to find work after sending an ill-advised tweet. The pair join forces, albeit reluctantly, in an effort to give both their ailing careers a much-needed boost. The first series received numerous plaudits; a second run has already been commissioned.

Amazon Prime, from April 1

The Bubble

In the mood for a smart comedy featuring an all-star cast and directed and co-written by one of the leading exponents of the genre? If so, look no further than The Bubble. It’s the brainchild of Judd Apatow, the man behind the likes of Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and TV producer Pam Brady, whose CV includes South Park and Team America: World Police. It stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny and Leslie Mann as the cast and crew of the hugely successful Cliff Beasts film franchise. During the coronavirus pandemic, they travel to England to shoot the sixth instalment but, of course, it doesn’t go quite as planned. Watch out too for appearances by Rob Delaney, Gus Khan and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Netflix, from April 1

The Last Bus

We’re used to the streaming giant treating us to the best shows from around the world, but this 10-part series is a homegrown offering its makers hope will be watched by older children and their parents together. It’s an entertaining, amusing sci-fi adventure which also has something powerful to say about the environment and technology. The story follows the fortunes of a group of mismatched students whose school trip takes an unexpected turn thanks to a robot-inspired apocalypse that vaporises the rest of humanity. Left alone in the world, the group’s members decide to fight back, tackling numerous obstacles along the way. Robert Sheehan stars alongside a cast of young and largely unknown actors.

Netflix, from April 1