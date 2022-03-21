A flight bringing 50 Ukrainian orphans to the UK has been cancelled due to paper work delays.

The youngsters, aged two to 17 years old, were supposed to be travelling from a hotel in Znin, Poland, to Heathrow on a Virgin Atlantic charter flight today.

They had been stuck in a stalemate situation with no idea whether they would be allowed to enter the UK despite being offered accommodation in Scotland, until a last-minute U-turn on Thursday.

They were to be accompanied by nine adults and Nats politician Ian Blackford, who campaigned to bring them to Scotland, as well as Judge Robbie Rinder and journalists from Sky.

The children do not have passports and had never left Ukraine before, and none of them had been on a plane.

Charity Dnipro Kids Appeal, founded by Hibernian FC supporter Stevie Carr, was behind a massive effort to get the kids to the UK after they fled their home city on March 8.

Stevie said: "The flight has been cancelled, we are trying to sort something else out.

"It's pretty hectic right now."

Ian Blackford wrote on Twitter: "Although agreement on providing sanctuary in Scotland has been agreed and announced by the UK Govt last Thursday not all the paper work has been signed off on.

"The welfare of the children must come first.

"I will work with all to make sure this is brought to a safe conclusion."