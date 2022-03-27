Daughters of the North

Jennifer Morag Henderson

Sandstone, £24.99

ONE of the things that kept Jennifer Morag Henderson going in the years it took to research and write this book was her determination to bring some balance to the historical map of Scotland. The distinctive political and social culture of her native north had been neglected, she felt; its influence on major historical events overlooked.

In Daughters of the North, she gives Reformation-era Scotland a fresh take by “reframing” it from the perspective of the north and north-east, and more specifically the noblewoman Jean Gordon.

Destined eventually to become “the most powerful woman in the north of Scotland”, Jean Gordon was born in 1545 in the sumptuous surroundings of Huntly Castle in rural Aberdeenshire, the youngest daughter of 11 children.

Her father was George Gordon, the 4th Earl of Huntly, one of the richest and most influential noblemen in the north-east. Huntly was a devoted supporter of Mary of Guise, and subsequently her daughter, Mary, Queen of Scots, clinging to his Catholic faith as the Reformation swept through the country.

As the daughter of a noble, Jean’s choices in life were determined by her proximity to the throne. On Mary, Queen of Scots’ orders, she was forced to forsake her first love, Alex Ogilvie, to marry the Earl of Bothwell, and was later given no choice but to divorce Bothwell so that he could make the Queen his wife instead.

But, if there’s one point Henderson drives home in this captivating history, it’s that this was a time of “continually shifting allegiances”, when the Gordons’ loyalty to the monarch was no guarantee that the monarch would not turn on them – as she did in 1562, when, under the influence of her Machiavellian half-brother the Earl of Moray, Mary sent forces to fight with Jean’s father and brother and seized Huntly Castle from the Gordons, an episode which culminated in the macabre spectacle of Huntly’s corpse being propped up in the Scottish Parliament to stand trial for treason. To get on in life, Jean had to “become reconciled to the woman who had ordered the killing of her father and brother”.

In 1568, Mary, Queen of Scots fled to England. And that’s where most historical accounts tend to follow her: into custody in a succession of English country houses ending in Fotheringhay, where she met her death. The chaos she left behind in Scotland, particularly in the north, which was collapsing into civil war, is less thoroughly documented. This is unfortunate, as it’s an era worth poring over: a complicated, unpredictable time, during which the Gordons once again had to fight to retain their lands and influence in a political landscape which was already volatile but had now completely broken down.

With so many Gordon siblings, such tangled relationships between the landowning families and the unstable dynamic between earls and clans, it gets maddeningly complex. There’s so much to digest, in fact, that it’s only in the second half of the book that Jean really snaps into focus as a character in her own right. Henderson, however, for all her protestations that she’s more of a novelist than a historian, does a commendable job of taking such a dense, involved saga and forging a narrative that’s clear and on track.

Jean Gordon would marry again, becoming Countess of Sutherland, in Henderson’s eyes the senior partner of their marriage and “a more than able administrator” of their estate. Jean’s understanding that the law courts were a better means of exercising power than the sword helped her to consolidate her position, and she lived long enough to see her Sutherland branch of the family take precedence over the Huntlys by virtue of her undeniable intelligence, ability and determination. What’s more, after Sutherland’s death, she was finally able to marry the love of her life, Alex Ogilvie, a happy footnote to a turbulent time of feuding and bloodshed.

Alastair Mabbott