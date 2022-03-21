A Scottish mental health charity has been left "devastated" after being targeted in a cyber attack late last week.

Glasgow-based SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health, confirmed their communications remain disrupted after the attack started on Thursday.

Police Scotland has now launched an investigation into the incident.

Charity chief executive Billy Watson said the charity is doing everything it can to continue delivering its "vital services".

“We are devastated by this attack," he said. "It is difficult to understand why anyone would deliberately try to disrupt the work of an organisation that is relied on by people at their most vulnerable. "

“Our priority is to continue to do everything we can to deliver our vital services.

SAMH provides mental health support to adults and young people across Scotland.

The chief executive thanked the SAMH team for continuing to deliver support services despite the attack affecting emails and some of its national phone lines.

People are being encouraged to connect to support via an information line 0344 800 0550. Local services are also still reachable by phone.

Mr Watson added: "My thanks to our staff team who, under difficult circumstances, are finding ways to keep our support services running to ensure those they support experience as little disruption as possible.

“We are working closely with various agencies including Police Scotland - this is an active investigation.

“We will continue to take the best expert advice to assist us in effectively dealing with this situation.”

The investigation into the attack remains at an early stage, Police Scotland confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “We received report of a cyber incident at a charity in the Glasgow area, which occurred on Thursday, 17 March, 2022.

"Enquires are at an early stage and we are providing support to those affected."