A norovirus outbreak has put a Scottish hospital under significant pressure with its A&E department only open to patients with life-threatening conditions.

Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin confirmed an outbreak of the virus affected patients and staff across a number of wards late last week.

Four wards had been shut following the outbreak, while its emergency department has only been able to take on patients with life-threatening conditions.

While two of its wards have since reopened to new admissions, a further two remain closed to both admissions and visiting.

A statement from NHS Grampian said the wards reopening is "welcome news", the hospital remains under a significant strain.

Patients are being urged to contact NHS 24 on 111 before coming to the emergency department.

The statement reads: "We are extremely grateful to everyone who did so over the weekend and those who attended the Minor Injury Units in Huntly and Nairn instead.

"Our thanks also go to colleagues in both facilities and in DGH for their continued hard work and support.

"People with non-life threatening conditions will be directed to other facilities elsewhere or may face longer waits. Thank you for your patience and understanding with this."