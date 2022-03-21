A number of Scottish councils have warned they may need to bring back remote learning amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Dumfries and Galloway, City of Edinburgh and Fife all confirmed a high number of staff and pupil absences, the Scotsman reports.

Absences have also been confirmed at "many" schools in Glasgow.

It comes as figures estimated one in 14 people in Scotland had tested positive for the virus in the week ending March 12, according to figures from the ONS.

The rise in cases is predominately being driven by the BA.2 sub-variant of Covid-19 also referred to as "stealth Omicron".

Director of education for Dumfries and Galloway Gillian Brydson warned parents in a letter that the high number of cases was proving "very challenging" for schools in the region.

The letter also warned that due to staff absence some classes might even need to reintroduce remote learning.

Ms Brydson said: "Please be assured that we would only ask pupils to do this if the situation is unavoidable, because of health and safety concerns due to staff absences, and for as short as possible.

"Your headteacher will try and communicate with you as soon as possible if this change to remote learning needs to be implemented and affects your child."

Meanwhile, the head of service at Fife Council Shelagh McLean also confirmed a high number of staff absences.

No schools in the region have fully returned to blended learning but the council will work to "minimise the numbers impacted" in schools where staffing is "critical", Ms McLean confirmed.

The City of Edinburgh council said staff were under immense pressure and while keeping children at schools was a priority, remote learning may be considered if necessary.

A spokesperson said: "Keeping children at school remains our priority but ultimately if these measures are all exhausted remote learning may be considered."

Meanwhile, in Glasgow a spokesperson assured that "in-person learning remains [its] priority".